Transfer Talk: Man Utd face Juventus test for £100m-rated Jimenez

Herculez Gomez does not fear Wolves will price Raul Jimenez out of a big money move this summer. (1:39)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the summer transfer window uncertain, but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

Man Utd faced with £100m price tag for Jimenez

Manchester United are being tipped to sign a host of attacking talent this summer, but they'll have to fork out £100m if they want to get Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez.

On Saturday it was reported that the Red Devils were set to face competition from Juventus for the Mexico international, with the Midlands-based club said to be holding out for £53 million.

But speaking on the Transfer Window podcast, The Times writer Duncan Castles says United will have to spend considerably more if they want to land Jimenez in time for the new season.

The 29-year-old has struck 23 times across all competitions this season and still has three years left to run on his existing deal, giving Wolves the higher ground when it comes to any potential negotiations.

Juventus still eyeing Jorginho despite cost

Juventus are still keen on signing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho but finances could be a major stumbling block, the Express reports.

That's according to the player's agent Joao Santos, who says he does not believe that any club can afford to splash out on Brazil midfielder.

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, now at Juventus, has previously managed Jorginho when the pair were at Napoli and is said to be keen to link up with the 28-year-old who has shone for the Blues this season.

But speaking to Calcio Mercato 24 (via the Express), Santos says a deal is unlikely due to the current uncertainty around the transfer market, while Frank Lampard is understandably unwilling to part with one of his star assets until a replacement has been lined up.

"I think it's very difficult for an offer to come in for Jorginho. There isn't a team at this moment that can make this type of investment at this time," Santos said.

Atleti interested in Dortmund midfielder Gotze

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund's departing midfielder Mario Gotze, according to German publication Bild.

World Cup winner Gotze does not intend to sign a new contract with the Bundesliga side, meaning he would be available on a free transfer this summer.

That has caught the attention of Atletico boss Diego Simeone, with Los Colchoneros ready to tempt Gotze with an offer to make the switch to La Liga.

However, wages could be an issue with Gotze's salary believed to be €10 million a year -- five times the €2m that the Spanish side are prepared to spend.

Gotze, 28, struck Germany's winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final, but he has been limited to just 21 appearances this season, scoring three times.

Tap-ins

- Premier League side Leicester City have agreed personal terms with Portugal international William Carvalho, Spanish outlet Marca reports. The Foxes will now look to negotiate a fee with the midfielder's current club, Real Betis, who signed Carvalho in a deal worth €20m in summer 2018.

- Chelsea left it late to tie down wingers Pedro and Willian on short-term contract extensions until the end of the current season. According to the Daily Mail, Pedro's extension was seemingly hinged on decisions at AS Roma, with the report now saying the Spaniard will confirm his move to the Italian capital when the current campaign finally draws to a close.

- It's been a long time since Jens Lehmann was last between the posts at Arsenal, but now the only post in the German's sights is the vacant managerial position at Scottish Championship side Dundee United. That's according to the Evening Telegraph, who report that the 50-year-old has thrown his hat into the ring as he looks to take his first steps into management.