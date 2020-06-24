The coronavirus pandemic has made the summer transfer window uncertain, but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

Barca eye Cavani if Lautaro chase falters

Edinson Cavani is a free agent next month and Barcelona are weighing up a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan star in the coming weeks, reports Sport.

There continues to be much speculation about the next whereabouts of the freescoring striker as he receives offers from all over Europe, but Barca could be tricky to turn down.

Chelsea were also said to be interested in the experienced hitman, but with the Blues already signing Timo Werner, they're no longer believed to be in the race to sign PSG's all-time top goalscorer.

Barca are determined to sign a new striker for the 2020-21 season, and with Inter Milan digging their heels in over the price of Lautaro Martinez, with the figure locked at £100 million, the Catalan club may have to look for a cheaper alternative than the Italian side's Argentine striker.

Cavani will leave PSG after having scored 200 goals in 301 matches.

Italian clubs circle around Aubameyang

Inter Milan and Juventus are said to be closing in on Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to le10sport.

The Gabon international is out of contract next summer and while the Gunners are intent on keeping him in north London beyond that date, other clubs are keen to add his potent goalscoring record to their roster.

The club announced on Wednesday that David Luiz has signed a one-year extension, Dani Ceballos will stay until the end of the season, and Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari will join the club on a permanent basis.

However, Aubameyang isn't proving quite as easy.

Inter are looking at potential replacements should the aforementioned Martinez leave for Barca, while Juventus are looking to address their recent lack of goals.

Both Italian clubs are guaranteed to play Champions League football next year while Arsenal's chances of European play look under threat, which could spur Aubameyang to leave the Emirates this summer.

Tap-ins

- Marseille winger Florian Thauvin could be looking for a new club this summer, reveals L'Equipe. Club President Jacques-Henri Eyraud states that his star man is not for sale, but the club's finances could dictate otherwise. Thauvin is free to sign for another club on Jan. 1 and so Marseille will have to decide whether or not they can afford to extend his contract, or whether they should cash in this summer before he's able to leave on a free.

- Burnley will be forced to field youngsters in order to fill their bench to finish the season as Jeff Hendrick leads four players whose contracts won't be extended beyond June 30. Hendricks is joined by Joe Hart, Aaron Lennon and Adam Legzdins in having to look for a new club this summer. According to the Independent, Burnley were believed to have offered contracts that fell short of player expectations, a result of the ongoing financial uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

- As clubs continue to monitor Gianluigi Donnarumma, AC Milan are increasingly desperate to ensure the goalkeeper renews his contract to stay in the fashion capital of Italy. The 21-year-old's current deal is up for renewal in 2021 and while Donnarumma remains the focus of many clubs' attentions, Calciomercato reports that the Rossoneri club executives are doing everything they can to extend his stay.