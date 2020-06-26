Transfer Talk: Koulibaly closing in on dream Manchester City move

The coronavirus pandemic has made the summer transfer window uncertain, but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.
TOP STORY: Koulibaly on the cusp of Man City dream
Working under Pep Guardiola appears to be an opportunity too good to turn down for Kalidou Koulibaly, who has been linked with a £72.5m move to Manchester City. The Napoli defender is on the cusp of agreeing to a deal with City, according to Mundo Deportivo, amid pressure for Guardiola to improve his defensive line after Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions on Thursday.
Guardiola has a proven track record in developing some of the finest centre-backs, and that is said to be a big pull for the Senegal international in wanting to join City.
The reported £72.5m fee is a relative bargain after Napoli club president Aurelio De Laurentiis initially valued the 29-year-old at £90m.
Hakimi's 14-year Madrid career coming to an end
The Guardian reports that Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi, in the second of a two-year loan at Borussia Dortmund, is close to joining Inter Milan for £35.8m.
Should the move go ahead, it would end Hakimi's 14-year spell with Madrid, having progressed through the club's academy before making his La Liga debut in October 2017. But a change of scenery might be for the best after Madrid reportedly informed the 21-year-old he would act only as a backup to Dani Carvajal should he extend his stay.
Antonio Conte is said to be a big admirer of Hakimi, and Inter are reportedly confident in securing a deal. The report also adds that the Nerazzurri are hopeful of signing Brescia's Sandro Tonali for £31.8m.
Hart to make Celtic move
Joe Hart could feature in the Scottish Premiership next season after the Telegraph reported that Celtic are considering a move for the goalkeeper this summer.
The former England No. 1 is a free agent following his release from Burnley, and manager Neil Lennon is open to signing the 33-year-old, but any move is likely to be dictated by the Hoops' ability to re-sign Southampton's Fraser Forster on loan. Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl reportedly will make an assessment of Forster in preseason, meaning a move for Hart is unlikely to happen any time soon.
Tap-ins
- Udinese remain firm favourites to prize Matty Longstaff away from St James' Park this summer. The Express reports that while Longstaff has been offered a competitive fresh contract by Newcastle, talks between the 20-year-old and the Italian club earlier this season remain relevant and he could yet be tempted away from his hometown club.