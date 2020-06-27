The coronavirus pandemic has made the summer transfer window uncertain, but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Man United edging closer to Grealish?

The Daily Express is reporting that Manchester United are edging closer and closer towards signing Aston Villa sensation Jack Grealish during the summer transfer window.

Grealish has been heavily linked with a move away from Villa Park for a few years now, with the report suggesting that he has been searching for a house in the North West since earlier this year.

The Express also says that he's informed those close to him that he has found one, with fans now waiting to see whether or not a formal offer comes in.

Either way, it looks set to be a busy few months for both United and Villa.

Chelsea aim for Arrizabalaga replacement

Another from the Daily Express, which is reporting that Chelsea are planning on a three-club swap deal that would see Kepa Arrizabalaga leave Stamford Bridge.

The controversial keeper first signed for the Blues back in 2018 for a record fee of £71 million. Following a strong first campaign, his form has dipped during Frank Lampard's tenure as manager, with Chelsea's preference for a replacement being Ajax star Andre Onana.

The club interested in signing Arrizabalaga is Valencia, with their current goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen favouring a move back to Ajax, thus completing the three-way move.

Guardiola not committing to Manchester City?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has refused to commit his long-term future to the club, the Mirror reports.

The Spaniard was recently asked about how he would try and combat the rising success of Liverpool in the next few years, prompting the following response.

"I'm incredibly excited for this part of the season, and the next one," said the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona manager. "But I don't want to think too far ahead. Now is not the time. I just think about today. We have a tough game away against Newcastle in the FA Cup and we have to be focused."

The popular boss is set to enter the final year of his contract, and with a potential two-year UEFA Champions League ban on the horizon, it could mean the end of the road for him at the Etihad.

Tap-ins

- Tottenham Hotspur are not planning on selling Tanguy Ndombele this summer, Football.London reports. The club is said to believe in the long-term impact that the midfielder could have in North London, despite rumblings that suggest a fall-out between him and manager Jose Mourinho. For now, though, they're playing down the idea that he could move elsewhere.

- The Liverpool Echo is reporting that Real Valladolid want to extend the loan spell of Everton forward Sandro, but they have yet to come to terms on a deal. The 24-year-old has been in Spain since last year, and with his current stint being set to end on Tuesday, Valladolid are desperately attempting to renegotiate the terms of his contract.