LIVE Transfer Talk: Aubameyang ready to stay at Arsenal with Saka

Mikel Arteta sings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's praises and believes he can "evolve" at Arsenal if he stays. (0:52)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the summer transfer window uncertain, but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Aubameyang to turn down Europe move

All those clubs chasing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer might have to concede defeat after the Gabon international hinted he might stay at Arsenal following the Gunners' announcement that they're set to keep teammate Bukayo Saka, the Evening Standard reports.

The North London club announced that Saka had signed a new four-year deal before the Gunners' 4-0 victory on Wednesday against Norwich City, and the news is reported to have delighted Aubameyang.

Aubameyang was on target with a double as Arsenal put four past the Canaries, but his future has been very much under the spotlight in 2020. The striker is in the last year of his contract and so has been widely expected to leave, with Inter Milan and Barcelona among the clubs circling for his services.

However, with Saka's signing assured, noise from the Emirates stadium from both Aubameyang and manager Mikel Arteta suggests there could be a future for him at Arsenal after all.

08.39 BST: Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed his club is among those interested in signing Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Tonali, 20, has made 26 Serie A appearances for Brescia this season and is tied to the Lombardy club until June 2021, with an option to extend that deal for a further season.

Asked about Tonali, Marotta told Sky Italia: "Do I like him? I'm not the only one that likes him but other Italian football experts do. Today he is at Brescia and we have yet to discuss this even if our rapport with [Brescia owner Massimo] Cellino is optimum. There's time to talk about the market."

08.00 BST: Barcelona have no intention of selling Antoine Griezmann this summer, despite Mundo Deportivo's claims that Manchester United and Manchester City are interested, according to reports.

Griezmann's future at Barca has been called into question with the striker having started once in the last four games. The former Real Sociedad star, who joined Barca in a €120m transfer from Atletico last summer, put on a brave face and posted a photograph on Twitter where he is seen smiling with his wife and two laughing emoticons.

Barca are reportedly satisfied with Griezmann's attitude and consider him an important player that should have a starring role in the future.

Le Parisien reports that Griezmann did not expect to play so little and that his sister and agent, Maud Griezmann, will soon travel to Barcelona to discuss the situation but at no time the option of leaving the club will be talked about.

Sport, meanwhile, reports that Barca are backing coach Quique Setien to turn things around with the La Liga title still a possibility. However, should Setien end the season empty handed, his future would be up for debate.

play 1:40 Griezmann 'doesn't really fit' at Barcelona Ale Moreno wonders why Quique Setien is sending mixed messages regarding Antoine Griezmann's role at Barca.

PAPER TALK (by Nick Judd)

Miranda on the move after return from Schalke

Barcelona are looking for suitors for youngster Juan Miranda following the 20-year-old's return from Schalke, according to Le10Sport.

The outlet is reporting that the German club has announced they won't be taking up their purchase option following Miranda's loan spell at the club, while Barca themselves have also admitted they don't see the left-back in their long-term plans.

Miranda has been with the Catalan club since he was 14 but headed to Germany in an effort to get more first-team experience. He played 12 games for the Bundesliga side, but it would appear he hasn't done enough to earn a long-term deal.

Miranda is expected to return to Spain in the coming days, but with Barca expressing no intention of keeping him, he looks set to be on the move once again this summer. Another loan deal looks most likely.

Man United departee Ramazani on verge of Spain move

Recently departed Manchester United youngster Largie Ramazani is set to move to Spain in the summer, the Manchester Evening News reports.

They say that the Belgian striker is set to sign for UD Almeria after having left Manchester United earlier this week. Ramazani was offered a new deal at Old Trafford but has decided to pursue his future elsewhere.

Ramazani scored nine goals in 13 appearances in Premier League 2 this season and he has been free to negotiate other clubs since his departure on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old made only one first-team appearance in three years in Manchester and it is believed he is pursuing more playing time in Spain. United were unwilling to match the wage demands of a player they didn't feel had a long-term future at the club.

UD Almeria are looking to win promotion to La Liga. They currently sit fourth in the Spanish second division.

Tap-ins

- Newcastle United are believed to have joined the race for Gremio star Everton Cebolinha. That's according to Italian outlet Area Napoli, which claims that the Magpies could be about to sign the player for €25m. Napoli, Everton and West Bromwich Albion were also rumoured to be interested, but the player would reportedly prefer a move to the northeast.

- West Ham United are looking to sign Gonzalo Montiel from River Plate, Sport Witness reports. The Hammers have already tried to tempt the 23-year-old to London, and though they head the race for his signature, the player himself is waiting to see whether the Hammers can secure their top-flight status. It is believed Montiel would cost around £10m.