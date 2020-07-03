LIVE Transfer Talk: Liverpool on brink of signing Thiago from Bayern

Mark Ogden believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failed to sign the best forward for potentially the next decade. (1:17)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the summer transfer window uncertain, but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Liverpool on brink of signing Thiago

Liverpool are not expected to make too many moves into the transfer market this summer, but Sport is reporting that a surprise move for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is close to being agreed.

- See how the Premier League table is shaping up

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- What did you miss? The latest from Europe's top leagues

The 29-year-old, who has been at Bayern for seven years, wants a new challenge and negotiations are said to be very advanced between the two clubs and the player.

Bayern have asked for €35 million to allow the player to head to the Premier League, though Liverpool are hoping to agree a more structured transfer fee.

Meanwhile, according to Talksport, Liverpool are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping options with Trabzonspor's Ugurcan Cakir.

The Reds are hoping to strengthen in an effort to protect their Premier League trophy and were linked with a move for Cakir in January. Klopp would like to send the player out on loan immediately with Cakir cited as a player for the future. One Turkish news outlet also suggests that Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Leicester City are also interested.

LIVE BLOG

09.15 BST: This week's Insider Notebook has a look at Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United. He's rarely been happier and is keen to stay at the club, sources have told ESPN, with the turnaround in his mood in part due to his relationship with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

08.30 BST: We've been waiting for this one, a full year in fact, but it's finally a done deal. Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has completed his move to Bayern Munich. Sane has signed a five-year contract with the German champions after a €49 million (£44.2m) deal was agreed with City. The fee could rise to €60m and also includes a 10% sell-on clause.

PAPER ROUND

Sevilla lining up Kepa loan deal

Following the reports from France on Thursday that Chelsea are contemplating a move for Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan, the Blues could be set to send Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan to Sevilla FC, according to the Sun.

Kepa conceded three goals against West Ham United earlier in the week and so finds himself under fresh pressure, with his future in southwest London unclear.

The Sun are reporting that Kepa may be willing to accept a loan move away from the club in an effort to try and build his confidence, or even move in a permanent deal.

Sevilla, who are fourth in La Liga, are keen to add the Spaniard's services to their squad but his £150,000-a-week wages could be a potential stumbling block. Moreover, with four years left on his six-year contract, a permanent fee is likely to be sizeable.

Chelsea may have to consider paying a proportion of Kepa's salary if they're keen to offload their record goalkeeper this summer.

Zouma linked to Everton return amidst PSG interest

Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma could return to his old loan club Everton, according to French outlet Le10Sport.

The 25-year-old defender spent the 2018-19 season on loan at the Toffees and Carlo Ancelotti was obviously suitably impressed. A return would suit Zouma too, with the player in and out of the Chelsea side this season.

Zouma would appear to be behind Fikayo Tomori and has subsequently dropped down the pecking order.

However, Ancelotti is not alone in his admiration. Paris Saint-Germain are also interested, while Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be keen.

Frank Lampard is said to be thinking about letting Zouma go as he looks to refresh his own squad, while Zouma himself is keen to get more first-team football.

Tap-ins

- RB Leipzig are keen to sign Manchester City left-back Angelino on a permanent deal, according to RB Live. Angelino was a regular under Pep Guardiola but has impressed after moving to Germany at the end of the January transfer window on loan. However, though the Bundesliga side are keen to keep him, the two clubs are said to be far from a final agreement.

- Jude Bellingham finally looks set to be announced as a Borussia Dortmund player this week with the German club confident they've landed the exciting youngster for an initial £20.7m, as revealed by ESPN last week. Bellingham is expected to agree a five-year deal, much to the disappointment of Manchester United, who were also keen to land the 17-year-old.