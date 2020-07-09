LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG join Barca and Real in race for Arsenal's Guendouzi

James Olley says Matteo Guendouzi has raw talent but questions his work ethic and attitude to Arteta's plans. (1:42)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the summer transfer window uncertain, but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: PSG join Barca and Real in race for Arsenal's Guendouzi

Paris Saint-Germain have joined Real Madrid and Barcelona in the pursuit of Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, according to Le10 Sport.

The Frenchman has not played a game for Mikel Arteta's side since their 2-1 loss on June 20 against Brighton & Hove Albion, in which he grabbed matchwinner Neal Maupay by the throat.

Guendouzi escaped a Football Association charge for his conduct but questions have arisen about his character, meaning the 21-year-old could be set to leave the Emirates. Nonetheless, sources told ESPN's Julien Laurens and James Olley that the club have expressed their desire for Guendouzi to stay after having a stern chat with him.

This doesn't seem to have put other clubs off though, with prestigious names waiting to see how this scenario unfolds. It has been suggested within the report that Guendouzi could be allowed to leave for a fee of up to €35m.

08.52 BST: Tottenham are interested in a £25m deal for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, says the Daily Express.

Zouma played under former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, who is now coach of Tottenham, and the France international could move on from Stamford Bridge this summer as Frank Lampard looks to rebuild his defence.

Everton, who signed Zouma on loan last season, are also reportedly considering a bid.

08.30 BST: Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has cooled reports that his club are closing in on the signing of Lille forward Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen, 21, has attracted the attention of top European clubs after scoring 18 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions. Napoli are among those keen to acquire the highly-rated Nigeria international this summer.

But Giuntoli told Sky Italia: "With regards to the Lille striker, there are currently no negotiations. He is an interesting prospect but we don't have an agreement with him or the club. He came to visit the city and see what it's like and that means we are in the race."

Osimhen is tied to Lille until June 2024.

PAPER TALK (by Danny Lewis)

Havertz hopeful for Real Madrid move over Chelsea

Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz is among a host of youngsters who is hoping for an offer from Real Madrid, according to Marca.

The German star has a contract that runs until 2022 but reportedly has shown no interest in renewing his deal. Sources told ESPN on Wednesday that Chelsea are pushing through for a deal for Havertz, but it is suggested within Marca's report that he has his heart set on a transfer to Los Blancos.

Bayern Munich have already pulled out of the running, with several other clubs reluctant to commit around €100m on one player.

Real Madrid retain an interest but have not yet shown a willingness to make a formal offer. The Spanish giants have been hit financially by the coronavirus outbreak, and may need to rethink their strategy, but it is clear that they still have the attention of some of Europe's best young talent.

The La Liga leaders have also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, and Stade Rennes' Eduardo Camavinga.

Lacazette in Juventus talks

Arsenal may be looking to keep hold of their striker, Alexandre Lacazette, but Calciomercato have suggested that Juventus are looking to take him away from North London.

It has been claimed that the Italian giants have already begun conversations with Lacazette's agents, with the Frenchman unhappy about the lack of starts he has been given this campaign. Juventus see the 29-year-old as an alternative option to Napoli frontman Arkadiusz Milik, who is also being watched by Atletico Madrid.

Lacazette's contract with Arsenal runs until the summer of 2022, with the Gunners trying to extend the stay of both him and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Tap-ins

- Midfielder Niklas Dorsch missed out on promotion to the Bundesliga with Heidenheim, but he could still be taking a step up, according to Sky Germany. It is suggested that Belgian outfit KAA Gent are looking to sign the 22-year-old, who has a release clause of €3.5m in his contract. The move would see him join a club who are due to play in the Champions League qualifiers.

- Salomon Kalou is open to moving to Brazilian side Botafogo, reports Fogaonet. The former Chelsea man has spent the campaign with Hertha Berlin, but it seems as though he is destined to leave the Bundesliga club. A deal has not been signed but the Ivorian has responded positively to advances from the Rio de Janeiro club.

- Anthony Knockaert's loan move from Brighton to Premier League hopefuls Fulham has been made permanent. The winger has signed a contract that will see him playing at Craven Cottage until 2023, with the 28-year-old having recorded four goals and five assists across all competitions so far this term.