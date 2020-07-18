Julien Laurens believes there is no threat of Jose Mourinho being sacked this summer. (1:23)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the summer transfer window uncertain, but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Winks out, Hojbjerg in for Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are believed to be the front-runners for Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

On Saturday, though, the Daily Mirror revealed that they believe Jose Mourinho has the upper hand in the two-horse race and that Southampton will want £25 million for the star. Spurs are hoping to use right-back Kyle Walker-Peters to help secure Hojbjerg's signature, though the south coast club have yet to confirm whether or not they want the Tottenham defender on a permanent basis.

Hojbjerg has 12 months remaining on his contract but has told Southampton he would not extend his deal.

Moreover, the Mirror also believes that if Spurs are successful in their quest for Hojbjerg as Mourinho looks to freshen up the midfield, it could be curtains for Harry Winks.

Winks has been in and out of the Spurs' team under Mourinho, and the 24-year-old could leave for between £25m and £30m as Daniel Levy looks to balance the books.

Gunners eyeing Coutinho-Guendouzi swap

Philippe Coutinho could be on his way to Arsenal, reveals Foot Mercato, with Barcelona demanding Matteo Guendouzi move in the opposite direction.

The swap deal could suit both parties, with Arsenal seemingly keen to extend their attacking options for next season, and Barcelona a fan of former Lorient man Guendouzi.

Coutinho spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich and looks to have no future at Camp Nou. The Daily Star believes Coutinho wants a return to the Premier League after having enjoyed five years at Liverpool.

Arsenal would be keen to add his attacking prowess to their squad, and would seemingly be happy to offload Guendouzi, who has fallen down the pecking order in the past few months under Mikel Arteta.

The two clubs are believed to have entered into discussions, with a swap deal more favourable to the Gunners because of their finances.

Zenit to offer £9m for Lovren

Zenit St Petersburg are keen to replace Branislav Ivanovic with Liverpool's Dejan Lovren, but the two clubs appear to be in disagreement about the fee, reports the Daily Mail.

The Russian club are willing to offer £9m for the central defender, who has a year left on his contract at Liverpool. Lovren is understood to be open to the move, but Liverpool might extend Lovren's contract by a year if he stays with them beyond the summer.

The Premier League champions are open to parting company with Lovren, who this season has provided cover for Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, but they would be seeking closer to £15m before they agree to any sale.

Liverpool rejected a £13m offer for Lovren from Roma last summer and are holding out for more.

Tap-ins

-- Where's next for Willian? The in-form attacking midfielder could be on the move this summer, but he has admitted he'd extend his stay in west London, if Chelsea were prepared to meet his demands of a three-year contract. Instead, the Blues have offered two years, reports the Daily Mail, but Willian says he wants to stay. The Brazilian has scored four goals and contributed three assists in his past eight appearances.

-- Arsenal lead Barcelona in the chase for 17-year-old Joelson Fernandes, according to Sport. The youngster has recently broken into Sporting Lisbon's first team, and the Gunners are reportedly ready to pay the player's €45m release clause. Lisbon, meanwhile, are desperate to keep Fernandes and are attempting to tie him down into a new five-year deal and with a release clause of €90m.