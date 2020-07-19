Mark Ogden believes Sancho will move to Man United eventually, it's just a matter of when. (1:09)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the summer transfer window uncertain, but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

Sancho 'must push' for Man United switch

Just when we thought we might finally be edging closer to the end of Jadon Sancho's ongoing transfer saga, the pendulum looks to have swung back the other way again.

Despite recent reports suggesting that Sancho's suitors Manchester United and his current employers Borussia Dortmund were nearing an agreement over the 20-year-old's transfer, according to the Mirror, that's not the case.

And with the two clubs still said to be "deadlocked" over the player's valuation, Sancho will likely have to push hard and make his intentions clear to help get a deal over the line.

However, there is some hope for the Manchester outfit. Despite not seeing eye-to-eye regarding Sancho's worth -- and Dortmund beating the Red Devils to the signature of Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham -- the Mirror claims that relations between the two clubs remain positive.

Man United to sign another Sporting star?

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are still keen on signing Sporting Lisbon star Nuno Mendes, but their attempts will not go unchallenged.

That's according to Italian publication Calciomercato, which says that competition for the 18-year-old defender's signature is intensifying. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to have been left "bewitched" by the teenager's ability, while Juventus reportedly see Mendes as a long-term successor to Alex Sandro.

According to Calciomercato, Cristiano Ronaldo's "bond" with the Portugal under-19 star could help lure him to Turin, although United have connections of their own. Nani is believed to have given the club a glowing reference, while Mendes is represented by the same agent as Bruno Fernandes, who has lit up the Premier League since making the switch from Sporting.

Any deal for Mendes would net the Verde e brancos a tidy profit. The club paid just £680k to add the youngster to their academy ranks, with Mendes' release clause is believed to be £40.9 million.

Liverpool's Lallana a wanted man by Premier League clubs

It's been suspected for some time that Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana will head through the Anfield exit door this summer, but it's still unclear where the 32-year-old will be plying his trade next term.

City rivals Everton have previously been linked with a potential move for the ex-Southampton man, but the Sun now reports that Lallana is likely to be at the centre of a four-club battle for his signature, with Brighton, Leicester and Burnley all hopeful of snapping up the Premier League winner.

Lallana has been forced to play a supporting role this campaign, making just 15 league appearances -- 12 of which have come from the bench. And he is now set to depart the club this week, much to the sadness of his manager.

"He is one of the most influential players on the training quality I have ever had in my life. He is an incredible professional," Klopp told reporters.

Lallana will leave the Reds with 128 league appearances and 18 goals and 17 assists to his name, as well as Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup medals.

Tap-ins

-- Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has offers from five different countries on the table and will strongly consider a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce if the Yellow Canaries continue to strengthen their ranks. That's according to Turkish news agency DHA (via Futbol Arena), which says that Ozil also has offers from clubs in Japan, the USA, Qatar and Italy.

-- Turkish sports publication Fanatik reports that Galatasaray are making progress in their attempts to sign Aston Villa midfielder Trezeguet, with Fenerbahce also interested. The player's agent, William D'Avila, is set to travel to Istanbul next week to meet with club representatives, with Trezeguet having previously played in Turkey with Kasimpasa.

-- Reports in Italy suggest Alexis Sanchez will likely be an Inter Milan player next season. According to Corriere della Sera, Sanchez is happy to join the Nerazzurri for another campaign, with the Serie A side "close" to an agreement with Manchester United. Sanchez has revived his career this season while on loan with Inter, having scored three goals and added eight assists in 17 appearances.