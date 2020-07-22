Ale Moreno explains why he expects Liverpool trio Adrian, Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana to depart this summer. (0:57)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the summer transfer window uncertain, but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Saints to lure Lallana back to the south coast

Adam Lallana is just days away from leaving Liverpool after six years at Anfield, and The Express claims Southampton are making plans to bring the former Saint back to the club.

The 32-year-old made the £25 million move from the south coast to Merseyside in 2014 after notching up more than 250 appearances for the club, but after an injury-hit couple of seasons at Liverpool, the England international will leave Jurgen Klopp's side after their final game of the season against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl believes the Saints academy graduate is the perfect replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who is at the centre of a big-money transfer tussle between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, and is looking increasingly certain to leave St Mary's this summer.

There is plenty of interest in Lallana, however, with Leicester, Burnley and Brighton all rumoured to be keeping a close eye on developments.

Milan draw up summer wishlist

After news that Stefano Pioli has extended his contract as AC Milan manager, the Rossoneri are now set to accelerate their summer recruitment plans, according to reports at Calciomercato.

A strong run of form has put Milan in the driving seat for a Europa League place, which will reportedly aid their attempts to lure Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali and Monaco winger Keita Balde to the San Siro.

The 19-year-old Tonali has a long list of admirers after impressing in his debut season in the Italian top flight, and Milan are hoping that the player will choose them over other potential suitors because the Azzurri international is a lifelong fan of the seven-time European champions.

Balde, meanwhile, enjoyed a great relationship with Pioli during their time together at Lazio, and could now be tempted by a switch back to Italy to work with his former boss.

Bruce eyes shock Cherry pick

Reports in the Express claim Newcastle United will make a surprise move for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, if the Cherries are relegated from the Premier League this weekend.

The mid-table Magpies have struggled for firepower all season, with £40m signing Joelinton netting just four goals in all competitions this season, and Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has identified 28-year-old Wilson as the man to fire his side into the top half of the Premier League next year.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are preparing for raids from a number of clubs for their star players, with defender Nathan Ake being linked with a big-money move to Manchester City, while speculation also surrounds the futures of striker Josh King and winger Arnaut Danjuma.

King was the subject of interest from Manchester United in January, while 23-year-old Danjuma has long-term admirers in Italy.

Tap-ins

- Marca claims a trio of French clubs are chasing the signature of Getafe full-back Damian Suarez. The Spanish publication believes the 32-year-old Uruguayan is attracting interest from Rennes, Lille and Marseille, who are all set to launch concrete enquiries in the coming days.

- Besiktas striker Burak Yilmaz is closing in on a move to Ligue 1 side Lille, according to reports at L'Equipe. The 35-year-old has had a hand in 20 goals in 25 Super Lig appearances this season, and has a year left on his contract in the Turkish capital.

- Sky Italia journalist Gianluca di Marzio claims Juventus are keeping tabs on young Pescara winger Gabriele Zappa. The 20-year-old is widely regarded as one of the hottest properties outside the Italian top flight, but Juve's interest could be scuppered by Serie A rivals Inter Milan, who hold a buy-back option on the player.