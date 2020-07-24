LIVE Transfer Talk: Inter keen to swap Perisic for Sanchez with United

The coronavirus pandemic has made the summer transfer window uncertain, but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Inter keen to swap Perisic for Sanchez with United

Inter Milan want to conclude a deal for Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez once his loan expires, and are willing to add Ivan Perisic as part of the deal according to Calciomercato.

Sanchez, 31, took time to settle back in Italy after struggling at United, but has seven assists and two goals in his last nine Serie A games. Now Inter boss Antonio Conte is keen land the Chilean permanently and is happy to let Perisic, who has been on loan at Bayern Munich this season, go.

United handed Sanchez a contract until 2022 when they signed him, reportedly on wages of around £500,000-a-week, so they will be keen to get some cash back as well as a player they have followed for many years. Inter won't be paying anywhere near those wages, so a deal may rest on if Sanchez is willing to take a pay cut in order to continue his career in Serie A.

- Check the latest Premier League standings

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+

- What did you miss? The latest from Europe's top leagues

LIVE BLOG

09.34 BST: Rennes are leading the race to sign Barcelona's Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Barca want at least €25m for the French centre-back after Todibo spent the last six months on loan at Schalke.

The German club did not exercise their €25m buyout option and Rennes, who want to strengthen their squad having qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history, and have set their sight on Todibo.

The 20-year-old has played just five games for Barca since arriving at Camp Nou in January 2019 from Toulouse. Tied to Barca until June 2023, Todibo has fallen behind Ronald Araujo in Barca's pecking order and is expected to leave the club this summer.

09.15 BST: Barcelona are in the market for an experienced left-back and Yuri Athletic Bilbao's Yuri Berchiche is at the top of their list, Mundo Deportivo reports.

Berchiche has been impressive since joining Athletic in the summer of 2018 from PSG. The 30-year-old made 33 league appearances for Bilbao this season and is tied to the Basque outfit until June 2022.

However, the biggest hurdle for Barca to acquire Berchiche this summer is the Spaniard's release clause, which is set at €100m.

08.41 BST: Joao Felix's younger brother, Hugo, has signed a professional contract with Benfica, the club have announced.

Hugo, 16, made his debut in the U-17 National Championship in the 2019-20 campaign. He arrived at Benfica from FC Porto in 2016 and can play as a midfielder or a forward.

A Portugal youth international, Hugo was the top scorer with 13 goals in Benfica's U-16s in the Regional Championship. The previous season he had scored 14 goals in 17 games.

Joao Felix, who joined Atletico from Benfica last summer in a €126m transfer, recently said Hugo could follow his footsteps and play for a top club, claiming: "If he listens to those who want to help him, he is going to be successful. He does things I couldn't do at his age. He has everything to do well and reach the first team. For his age he works a lot. We both like to score. He takes better free kicks than me, I am better at penalties, but we both play more or less in the same positions. In football you have to play simple, but we like to do something different, something that excites the crowd, and we have some similarities. "Since we were little we saw each other playing and tried to do the same things."

08.00 BST: Sky Italia reports that the trip taken to Milan by Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, has nothing to do with son's career.

Jorge Messi travelled to Milan this week, fuelling rumours that he could be negotiating with Inter Milan over the potential future arrival of his son to the San Siro. However, according to Sky Italia, Messi Sr. has acquired a house in Milan and is looking to move his residency to Italy due to tax reasons.

play 1:00 How does Bellingham compare to Sterling & Sancho at 17? Julien Laurens says the sky's the limit for the potential talent of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

PAPER TALK (by Shaun Reynolds)

Sancho, Grealish top Solskjaer's' five summer targets

Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish remain firm targets for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who wants to add five new faces to his first team this summer.

The Telegraph claims that Solskjaer will be backed by United CEO Ed Woodward with a right winger, a striker, a midfielder, a centre-back and a full-back being chased.

The report adds that a new centre back would partner Harry Maguire, suggesting that Victor Lindelof could become a back-up option.

600-goal City academy striker could flip to United

England youth star Charlie McNeill could be set to join boyhood club Manchester United -- from fierce rivals Manchester City.

That's according to the Daily Mail, who said the 600-goal academy striker -- who turns 17 in September -- has rejected a contract offer at the Etihad Stadium with United now set to pounce.

It is reported that McNeill has found opportunities to be limited with City's U18s team, and consequently he wants a new challenge.

The report adds that City want to include multiple performance-related clauses in the deal should McNeill join United.

Tap-Ins

- West Ham United will push several high-profile European clubs this summer for the services of AS Monaco sensation Chrislain Matsima, according to Football Insider. Juventus, Atletico Madrid and FC Porto are also said to be chasing the 18-year-old's signature despite his contract with Monaco ending in 2022.

- Respected Italian reporter Nico Schira has suggested that both Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers want to purchase Turkish defender Merih Demiral from Juventus. But Dermiral could be set to stay in Italy for an additional year after Juventus reportedly rejected a £27m bid plus add-ons from the Foxes for the 22-year-old. Last summer Dermiral penned a five-year deal with Juventus, keeping him at the club until summer 2024.