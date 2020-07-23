Steve Nicol says Frank Lampard's lack of solid defensive options at Chelsea could be costly vs. Wolves. (1:04)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the summer transfer window uncertain, but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

Gimenez an option for Chelsea's defensive woes

With Chelsea defensive woes resurfacing against Liverpool during Wednesday's 5-3 defeat at Anfield, Blues manager Frank Lampard has cast his net out to Spain in his latest bid to boost his back line.

Specifically, Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez has caught the eye of Lampard with his scouting team now keeping close tabs on the Uruguayan star, according to The Telegraph.

The report states that in order for Gimenez to make a move to Stamford Bridge, Lampard would have to offload at least one centre-back because of the first team's current defensive depth.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's pursuit of Kai Havertz has been boosted after the Standard reported that Bayer Leverkusen are more inclined to part with the German after the club missed out on a Champions League spot for next season.

Sources told ESPN's James Olley earlier this week that the Blues are confident of securing a deal in the region of £70-£75 million despite Leverkusen demanding closer to £90m when initial contact was made prior to this month.

Bayer Leverkusen finished fifth in the Bundesliga and will instead play in the Europa League, while Chelsea can secure a Champions League spot by getting a result against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.

Declan Rice has also been touted as a possible option at Chelsea, though that deal looks unlikely after West Ham United secured their Premier League status for next season.

Sancho, Grealish top Solskjaer's' five summer targets

Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish remain firm targets for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who wants to add five new faces to his first team this summer.

The Telegraph claims that Solskjaer will be backed by United CEO Ed Woodward with a right winger, a striker, a midfielder, a centre-back and a full-back currently being chased.

The report adds that a new centre back would partner Harry Maguire, suggesting that Victor Lindelof could become a back-up option.

600-goal City academy striker could flip to United

England youth star Charlie McNeill could be set to join boyhood club Manchester United -- from fierce rivals Manchester City.

That's according to the Daily Mail, who on Thursday said the 600-goal academy striker -- who turns 17 in September -- has rejected a contract offer at the Etihad Stadium with United now set to pounce.

It is said that McNeill has found opportunities to be limited with City's U18s team, and consequently he wants a new challenge.

The report adds that City want to include multiple performance-related clauses in the deal should McNeill join United.

Tap-Ins

- West Ham United will push several high-profile European clubs this summer for the services of AS Monaco sensation Chrislain Matsima, according to Football Insider. Juventus, Atletico Madrid and FC Porto are also said to be chasing the 18-year-old's signature despite his contract with Monaco ending in 2022.

- Respected Italian reporter Nico Schira has suggested that both Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers want to purchase Turkish defender Merih Demiral from Juventus. But Dermiral could be set to stay in Italy for an additional year after Juventus reportedly rejected a £27m bid plus add-ons from the Foxes for the 22-year-old. Last summer Dermiral penned a five-year deal with Juventus, keeping him at the club until summer 2024.