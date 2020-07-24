Transfer Talk: Havertz has 'gentleman's agreement' for Chelsea move

The FC guys try their best to predict how the Premier League's top four will pan out on the final day. (1:57)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the summer transfer window uncertain, but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

Havertz has 'gentleman's agreement' for Chelsea move

Kai Havertz has an agreement in place with Bayer Leverkusen that will enable him to leave the club this summer and join Chelsea, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk on the Byline Podcast.

Falk believes that because Leverkusen failed to finish in the top four of the Bundesliga -- defeat on the final day meaning they had to settle for a Europa League place -- the German star has an unwritten agreement that enables him to talk to other clubs.

Havertz is desperate to play Champions League football next season and though Leverkusen could still qualify by winning the Europa League, the 21-year-old appears keen to sort his future as soon as possible.

Leverkusen value their star man at £90 million, Chelsea at £70m, so there is clearly work to be done, but he remains one of Frank Lampard's top targets.

The Blues boss is believed to have spoken to the player while Chelsea's German players Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner are also doing their bid to help persuade the player to move.

Messi to Milan rumours resurface

Following rumours on Thursday from Italian outlet Rai that Lionel Messi could be moving to Internazionale next summer, Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting this the Argentine's father Jorge, also his agent, has found a house in the Porta Nova region of the Italian fashion capital.

Messi has been linked with a move to the Nerazzurri before and it is well known that Inter president Massimo Moratti is keen to land the marquee signing for his club.

Messi's contract expires ahead of the 2021-22 season and has not held back his frustrations over a disappointing season at Barca. However, Messi's entourage have dismissed the rumours and have stated that Messi isn't planning on moving on from Camp Nou any time soon.

Messi is on holiday and has been pictured with Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez in Ibiza, and it could just be Messi Sr. looking for a home in Milan. Or maybe the thought of Lionel at the San Siro isn't such a "forbidden dream," as Morratti once stated.

Barca happy to play Lautaro waiting game

Barcelona and Inter Milan remain in at odds over the transfer of Argentina international Lautaro Martinez, but Sport believes Barca could renew their efforts to sign him on Aug. 2.

Milan remain keen to keep their forward in Italy but Barca are keeping calm about the prospect of taking the hitman to the Camp Nou, despite negotiations so far failing to seal the deal.

Martinez has made it clear that he wants to join Barcelona and it would seem that talks will resume in early August, with a cash-plus-player deal the most likely to get over the line.

The rumours of Martinez's exit appear to have hampered Inter's form in the latter stages of the Serie A season, and Barca will need Inter to find a suitable replacement before the Catalans have any hopes of landing their No.1 target.

Tap-ins

- AC Milan are keen to sign Emerson Royal, a player co-owned by Real Betis and Barcelona, and though negotiations have started at the Rossoneri's offices, no deal has been reached as yet. Barca are keen to recoup €30m for the Brazilian winger, as they would need to pay Betis compensation, but Mundo Deportivo believe €25m could get the deal done.

- Napoli and Marseille are both interested in signing Sassuolo attacking midfielder Jeremie Boga, according to Le10sport. Marseille need to sell players before they can pursue Boga, which leaves Napoli in pole position as negotiations are believed to have already started. Napoli are said to be offering around €25m, though Sassuolo are keen to get €10m more. With Napoli having spent €60m on Victor Osimhen, it would appeas as though more negotiations are needed.