The coronavirus pandemic has made the summer transfer window uncertain, but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Messi wants Bielsa at Barca

Look away Leeds United fans, Marcelo Bielsa is attracting interest from Barcelona before a Premier League ball has been kicked at Elland Road, says The Sun.

Bielsa is yet to agree a new contract with the Lilywhites and, according to the report, Lionel Messi wants his Catalan employers to do everything in their power to tempt the 64-year-old to Camp Nou to replace under-fire Quique Setien.

Barca would appear to be in turmoil after having lost out to Real Madrid in the title race, and their finances are such that they're having to sell up to 11 players.

Setien's position is under threat after just six months and his strained relationship with Messi appears to be one of the biggest issues, with the Barca talisman believing Bielsa would sort out Barcelona in the short term.

Spurs lead chase for £10m Wilson

The sharks are already circling around AFC Bournemouth, and if the south-coast club are relegated you can expect Tottenham Hotspur to try and land striker Callum Wilson on the cheap.

That's according to The Sun who believe Daniel Levy is plotting a £10 million offer for Wilson in the face of the Cherries' impending drop to the Championship unless results go massively their way on the Premier League's final matchday on Sunday.

Wilson's form has taken a dip this season, but Spurs believe he could be the perfect cover for Harry Kane next year, particularly given that Eddie Howe would have to get the striker off his wage bill.

Wilson currently earns £110,000 a week, which is too much for Bournemouth should they find themselves outside of the Premier League at full-time on Sunday.

Wilson could lead a mass exodus out of Bournemouth, with Josh King, David Brooks, Jefferson Lerma and Aaron Ramsdale also expected to attract interest.

Inter asks Sanchez to take a pay cut

Inter Milan are keen to make Alexis Sanchez's move from Manchester United a permanent one, but they're asking the Chilean to take a pay cut, reports Sky Sports in Italy.

Sanchez has been on loan in Milan this season, but his £500k-a-week salary at Manchester United is making a permanent switch difficult to negotiate. Inter were paying £4.5m of Sanchez's annual salary, and if the striker's stay is to be extended beyond this season, he will have to agree to reduce the numbers involved.

Sanchez has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford, but Manchester United are desperate to get him off the wage bill.The outlet is also suggesting that United won't sanction another loan move and will only look to facilitate a permanent transfer.

Sanchez has contributed six assists in the last seven games since the restart and has impressed Antonio Conte. With Lautaro Martinez potentially moving to Barcelona, the Nerazzurri need reinforcements in attack.

Tap-ins

- Serie B champions Benevento are looking to sign former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Daniel Sturridge, according to The Sun. Sturridge is a free agent after having left Trabzonspor and the Italians are looking to him after former Chelsea striker Loic Remy failed a medical. Thirty-year-old Sturridge was suspended for four months in March after breaching betting rules, but could now end up in Serie A.

- Southampton are closing in on Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu, according to Marca. The Ghanaian has been one of the standout players in La Liga this season, making 31 appearances for Valladolid and scoring one goal. The 21-year-old joined the club in 2017, but is now set to swap Spain for England's south coast.

- Le10Sport says Stade Rennais, AS Monaco, Olympique Lyonnais, AC Milan and Leicester City are all chasing Saint-Etienne's Wesley Fofana. The young centre-back has impressed all season and starred once again in his side's narrow defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Coupe de France final on Friday. Milan are said to be leading the race to sign the 19-year-old.