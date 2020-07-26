Transfer Talk: Liverpool eye Schalke's Kabak to freshen up backline

Don Hutchison says Frank Lampard's voice was heard loud and clear with Kepa on the bench vs. Wolves. (2:04)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the summer transfer window uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

Liverpool go after Schalke's Kabak

Bild is reporting that Liverpool are interested in trying to sign Schalke 04 defender Ozan Kabak.

The 20-year-old Turkish centre-back has been at the heart of the Reds' pursuit for a new defender in the wake of speculation linking Dejan Lovren with a move away from Anfield.

Lovren is said to be on the verge of a deal that will see him join Zenit St Petersburg for almost £11 million, and in response to that, Liverpool will attempt to try and make the signing of Kabak a reality.

For now, though, Schalke are demanding a fee of at least £31.8m before agreeing to sell the youngster.

Man United interested in Oblak?

The Sun is reporting that Manchester United could go after Atletico Madrid goalkeeper and Chelsea target Jan Oblak.

The Blues are said to be interested in pursuing a move for Oblak, who reportedly wants a new challenge away from La Liga, but United are now also in the running to take him off the Spanish giants' hands.

Both Chelsea and United have been linked to new goalkeepers, with Kepa Arrizabalaga and David de Gea suffering dips in form at their respective clubs.

Oblak's release clause currently stands at around €120m, but with Atletico being in need of some cash, they could be willing to accept a smaller fee.

Either way, it appears as if his days in Madrid are numbered.

Lille's Gabriel to Old Trafford

Manchester United are also ready to make a late bid for Gabriel Magalhaes, the Daily Express reports.

The Lille defender has been attracting a great deal of attention over the course of the last few months, with Napoli recently putting forward a bid worth £100m with Victor Osimhen also being involved in the potential move.

As it turns out, however, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bring in a defensive partner for Harry Maguire -- and Gabriel is at the top of his hit list.

United are also been keeping an eye on Internazionale's Milan Skriniar, but Solskjaer is keeping his options open.

Tap-ins

- Le10Sport is reporting that Real Madrid could pursue a move for Nice defender Youcef Atal during the summer transfer window. While this season may have been a successful one already for the Spanish giants, manager Zinedine Zidane is believed to be a big admirer of the 24-year-old. As such, an official move could be imminent in the next few weeks.

- Burnley manager Sean Dyche has held talks with the club regarding their transfer strategy this summer, Sky Sports reports. In the wake of multiple rumours regarding his own future in Lancashire, Dyche has confirmed that he has already spoken with higher-ups at the club in order to determine what their transfer strategy will be between now and the new campaign.