The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Arsenal's second Partey bid rejected

The Guardian is reporting that Arsenal's second bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has been rejected.

Around two weeks ago, the Gunners saw an offer of €25 million plus a player turned down before the club came back with the same deal -- only this time, it included controversial Frenchman Matteo Guendouzi.

At this stage in proceedings the former Champions League finalists aren't willing to sell Partey for anything less than his €50m release clause, which will almost certainly force manager Mikel Arteta to consider whether or not he's worth that kind of money.

Torres set for Manchester City?

Valencia sensation Ferran Torres is keen on the idea of joining Champions League contenders Manchester City, BBC Sport reports.

The hope from City and Pep Guardiola is that he could serve as the perfect replacement for the outgoing Leroy Sane, but because he still has a year left on his contract, the La Liga side want at least £40m if they are to agree to the sale.

While the core focus of their attention could easily be on bringing in defensive reinforcements in the next few months, that hasn't stopped the former Premier League champions from pursuing Torres.

Bayern Munich want Aarons

Bayern Munich are interested in making a move for Norwich City youngster Max Aarons, Sky Sport Austria reports.

The full-back is considered to be one of the shining lights of an otherwise dreadful season for the Canaries, and now, Bayern could look to give his blossoming career a huge injection of life.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both been linked with a move for Aarons in recent months, but given the sheer star power of the German champions, there's a good chance they could move to the front of the queue. If they do, though, they'll likely have to put their interest in Sergino Dest to one side.

Tap-ins

- The Guardian is reporting that there's a growing expectation Chelsea star Willian could wind up signing for Arsenal on a free transfer. It was previously reported that Frank Lampard, who wants to keep him according to ESPN sources, has made a last-ditch attempt to sign him to a new contract, but with the chance of a new deal looking slim, the odds of the Brazilian heading across London to the Emirates are looking good.

- Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen are not going to challenge Chelsea in the race to try and sign Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, Kicker reports. In the wake of a poor campaign from Kepa Arrizabalaga, the Blues are on the lookout for a new number one heading into the 2020-21 season -- with the belief being that Leverkusen had also put forward a bid. The report in question, however, indicates that Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has rejected the idea, stating that the club is putting their faith in Lukas Hredecký.

- The Daily Mail is reporting that Celtic are close to completing the signing of West Ham United forward Albian Ajeti. The 23-year-old has failed to make an impact during his stay at London Stadium, with manager David Moyes being open to letting him leave on a loan deal with an obligation to buy in order to free up space for other signings.