The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

Liverpool keen on versatile Kelly for backline

Liverpool are set to revive their interest in AFC Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly this summer, the Express reports.

The Reds are said to have been keen on the England youngster last summer, but they lost out to the now-relegated Cherries in the race to sign the versatile defender, who moved to the South Coast from Bristol City in a deal worth £13 million.

Kelly, 21, can operate both on the left and as a central defender -- two areas in which boss Jurgen Klopp is seeking further cover following Dejan Lovren's departure to Zenit St Petersburg this week.

There are concerns about the player's lack of game time following a season hampered by injury that restricted Kelly to just nine appearances, but Cherries boss Eddie Howe remains a big admirer.

When asked about the player's strongest position, Howe responded: "I think both positions for us at the moment. I wouldn't say one or the other -- he can play both very well.

"We have seen that, albeit in his very short time with us, when he's trained."

Spurs, West Ham, Newcastle eye Cherries' Wilson

And things could get even worse for Bournemouth too, with interest in striker Callum Wilson unsurprisingly beginning to intensify.

Tottenham Hotspur are keen to secure the signature of the striker, but Sky Sports reports that they face competition from at least two other Premier League sides.

Wilson has scored 67 goals in 180 appearances for the Cherries, who are likely to demand a fee in excess of £20m for the England international following the club's dramatic relegation from the top-flight on the final day of the season.

West Ham United and Newcastle United are also keen on signing the 28-year-old, who found the net on just nine occasions this season after having struck 16 times in the previous campaign, although both returns were enough to see him end the season as the club's top marksman.

Hammers boss David Moyes knows he will have to move players on before he is able to move for his top targets, which could hand the advantage to his rivals.

Leicester take hard stance with Chelsea on Chilwell

It's no secret by now that Chelsea want to bring Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell to Stamford Bridge, but the player's price-tag could be a stumbling block.

Now, the Guardian reports that the Blues will attempt to out-fox the Foxes, with the Chelsea hierarchy hopeful that the player's current club will be forced to drop their asking price if the left-back makes it clear he wants to leave.

Leicester are renowned as tough negotiators while Chelsea have already splashed out £78.3m on Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech and are expected to go all out again to secure a deal for Kai Havertz.

Brendan Rodgers has previously said he won't stand in the way of players who see their future elsewhere, and with Havertz expected to cost roughly £70m, any money saved on Chilwell will be a big bonus for Chelsea, who may yet be forced to offload players of their own.

Should they fail to land Chilwell, Chelsea have identified Ajax Amsterdam's Nicolas Tagliafico and Atalanta's Robin Gosens as alternative targets, while Frank Lampard is also still keen on West Ham's Declan Rice.

But any deal for the Rice would cost in excess of £65m, with the Hammers reluctant to part with Rice and unwilling to negotiate a swap deal involving Ross Barkley and Michy Batshuayi.

Tap-ins

- The Daily Mail reports that West Ham want to sign Josh Maja, who previously worked with Moyes when they were both at Sunderland. Maja, 21, struck eight times in as many starts last season to end the campaign as Bordeaux joint-top scorer, but the French club may now be forced to sell as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

- Meanwhile, former England No. 1 Joe Hart could join Celtic, the Sun reports. The Scottish champions are said to be monitoring the 33-year-old who is a free agent after leaving Burnley. However, any switch may depend on what happens with the club's other targets, with the Hoops expected to sign AEK Athens keeper Vasilios Barkas in an initial £4.5m deal in the coming days.