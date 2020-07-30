Transfer Talk: Wolves eye replacement as Jimenez linked to Man Utd

Steve Nicol questions if Jadon Sancho's preference for Liverpool will help him develop as a player. (0:57)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

Wolves have replacement for Jimenez?

Portuguese broadcaster RTP has suggested that Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez is on his way to Manchester United.

The Mexico international has recorded 23 goals and nine assists across 56 games in all competitions this season, meaning it was almost inevitable that big name clubs would be looking at him.

It seems that is now the case, with Wolves already set to be lining up his replacement, targeting Braga frontman Paulinho.

RTP claim that Paulinho could be set to make a €30 million move to England, having scored a total of 25 goals for the Portuguese outfit.

The report goes so far as to say that the move, mediated by noted superagent Jorge Mendes, is "practically concluded."

Conte adamant about signing Sanchez

Antonio Conte is adamant that Internazionale should make Alexis Sanchez's loan move a permanent one, reports Calciomercato.

The Chilean struggled during his time at Manchester United, but has clearly impressed the Inter boss with his four goals and nine assists in all competitions this term.

It is said that the Red Devils are demanding €12m, while the Italian outfit are only willing to offer between seven and eight.

However, they are hopeful that they can still get their man, with Sanchez wanting a permanent move to the Nerazzurri, something they feel could play into their hands during negotiations.

In addition, it doesn't seem that there is a long list of clubs queuing for his signature, so United's hand could be forced.

Clubs clambering to sign Ait-Nouri

Various clubs are fighting to secure the signature of Angers full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, according to FootMercato, with Manchester United and Manchester City fronting the queue.

Atletico Madrid is another big name interested in the 19-year-old, while Wolves and Crystal Palace are both still hopeful of signing him.

It is likely that if he does leave the French outfit, they will receive the biggest transfer fee in their history in return.

This comes after a season in which the teenager made a total of 17 Ligue 1 appearances, providing two assists for his teammates.

It is suggested within the report that he has already visited Manchester, with a move away from Angers very likely.

Tap-ins

- Leeds United are looking to secure Premier League experience by bringing in Fabian Delph and Danny Rose, according to The Daily Star. The former has been at Everton this term, while the latter has been on loan at Newcastle United from Tottenham Hotspur, but it seems they could both be returning to Elland Road, where they started their respective careers. Marcelo Bielsa is said to be desperate to bring in players with experience in the top flight, having taken Leeds back to it after a 16-year hiatus.

- Marseille have reaffirmed their interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Mickael Cuisance, according to L'Equipe. It is suggested that the former Borussia Monchengladbach man does not want to focus on his future yet, but that has not stopped Marseille from making their position clear on him. The 20-year-old has managed just six appearances so far this term, but will be hoping that he can make his mark in the Champions League.

- Tottenham Hotspur teenager Troy Parrott is set to seal a loan move to Millwall, according to The Irish Independent. It is suggested within their report that he has knocked back an offer from Celtic, favouring to stay in London and ply his trade in the Championship. AFC Bournemouth, Swansea City and Preston North End are among the other clubs who tried to temporarily bring the teenager to their clubs.