Transfer Talk: PSG prepare £27m bid for Liverpool target Alcantara

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

PSG prepare £27m for Liverpool target Alcantara

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to bid £27 million for Bayern Munich midfielder and Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara, according to Le10sport.

The fee is believed to be Bayern's asking price for the 29-year-old, while Thiago is keen to try his hand somewhere new after seven successful years in the Bavarian metropolis.

Thiago has been heavily linked with Jurgen Klopp's side for some time as the Reds look to strengthen their midfield, but PSG's offer could see Les Parisiens get the upper hand in the chase for the seven-time Bundesliga champion.

Liverpool may have cooled their interest due to the emergence of Curtis Jones and the improvement of Naby Keita. Thiago has one year left on his contract, and PSG appear happier to pay a premium in an effort to rebuild their side.

Barca and Juve return for another swap deal

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many clubs to think outside of the box in an effort to refresh their playing squads without parting with hefty fees, and Barcelona and Juventus could be about to embark on their third swap deal of the year, according to Calciomercato.

The Italian title is suggesting that Barca and Juve are in discussions about a deal that would see Ivan Rakitic head to Italy and Rodrigo Bentancur in the other direction.

Rakitic has one year left on his contract at Barcelona and the Catalan club are keen to sell him this year, while they see Uruguayan Bentancur as a potential replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Barca would have to pay €30m to make the deal happen.

The two clubs have already concluded swap deals involving Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic this summer, and Alejandro Marques and Matheus Fernandes in January.

Mayoral could be first Madrid player to leave

Real Madrid are planning a busy summer and the first player to move through the revolving door could be Borja Mayoral who is set to join Lazio, according to Marca.

Mayoral has been on loan at Levante this season but Madrid are hoping to recoup around €20m for the striker as he heads to Italy.

Madrid are planning their own spending spree and so any money in the bank will be helpful, while Lazio are hoping Mayoral can challenge Ciro Immobile in attack and offer greater strength in depth.

Immobile won the European Golden Boot this season, but Lazio need more options going forward.

Madrid will have first refusal and so will be able to re-sign the forward if they want to, but more important for them right now is getting money in to help them strengthen. As well as Mayoral, they're also looking to bring in another €20m for left-back Sergio Reguilon as well.

Tap-ins

- AC Milan are in the market for a new right-back and Sky Sport Italy is reporting that they're targeting Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier. Discussions are believed to have started between the two clubs but the Rossoneri will have to part with between €12m and €15m to secure the Frenchman. Milan are also keeping tabs on Barcelona's Emerson Royal and PSV Eindhoven's Denzel Dumfries.

- Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has reportedly made it clear that he wants to return to his former club Barcelona, according to Sport. The Spanish title is suggesting that the move is only "a matter of time," and that an agreement could be reached at the end of this year's Champions League campaign. Garcia is integral to Pep Guardiola's defence but the young Spaniard seems intent on battling for a place at Camp Nou.