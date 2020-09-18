Transfer Talk: Manchester United lure Porto's Alex Telles to Old Trafford

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- and you can find out when the windows open and close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond. Plus, check out all the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

TOP STORY: Manchester United to beat PSG to Telles signing

Manchester United are keen to sign Porto full-back Alex Telles, say the Independent, reporting that the player has agreed a five-year deal, though it's believed United are yet to agree a fee with the Primeira Liga club.

United are looking to reinforce the left-back area, with Luke Shaw in and out of form and youngster Brandon Williams a natural right footer.

However, United are not alone in their admiration of the Brazilian 27-year-old, with Paris Saint-Germain also keen; the French champions are looking for reinforcements following the long-term injury to first-choice left-back Juan Bernat.

Telles has scored 24 goals and added 55 assists during his Porto career and United are keen to solve their left-back conundrum after having lost out to Tottenham for the signature of Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilon.

Firpo out and Solano in at Barcelona?

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman continues to attempt to freshen up his Barcelona squad and tonight he's being linked with a move for talented Atletico Madrid youngster Andres Solano, according to Marca, with Junior Firpo attracting interest from Atalanta.

Right-back and academy graduate Solano could be the latest youngster to leave Atletico after making just one league appearance for the club, against Leganes in 2018-19.

Solano's contract at the Wanda Metropolitano runs out in 2022, though Atletico are loathe to let him leave beforehand.

Meanwhile, Sport believes Italian side Atalanta are about to contact Barcelona for left-back Firpo. The Italian side are looking to add competition in the left-back area and with Barca looking to streamline their squad, Atalanta could succeed with a loan move that could later be made permanent.

Barca would rather raise funds this summer with actual sales in an effort to boost their own transfer plans.

Milik medical ahead of potential move this weekend

Roma are edging closer to signing Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik, with the Poland striker believed to be have undergone a medical ahead of a move to the Italian capital, writes Corriere dello Sport.

Milik is believed to have landed in Rome this morning before boarding a private jet to Switzerland to undergo his medical examination in Zurich.

After an extensive look at Milik's knees, which have both been operated on, the forward is believed to have returned to Rome to await news of whether or not his move to the Giallorossi is complete.

The move is dependent on whether or not Roma striker Edin Dzeko completes his move to Juventus, but Milik hopes the formalities will be concluded over the weekend after Roma's match against Verona.

Tap-ins

- Atletico Madrid are believed to be in the final stages of finalising a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Javier Martinez, reports Marca. Martinez is believed to be close to accepting a two-year deal at his former club, with the option of a third. Bayern were hoping to get €10 million, but are now willing to accept a lower amount in an effort to avoid losing the player on a free next summer.

- Roma's hesitancy in signing Chris Smalling could allow Inter Milan to hijack the move, reports the Sun. The 30-year-old is not wanted by Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but now Inter have joined Roma in the pursuit of the centre-back. Smalling is keen on a return to Italy and was widely expected to sign with the Giallorossi. However, the Nerazzurri are prepared to cover Smalling's £120k-a-week wage.

- Barcelona could be prepared to let youngster Konrad de la Fuente leave on loan in an effort to gain first-team experience. That's according to Sport, which says Girona are interested in a player who has starred in preseason. The youngster has featured in two friendlies so far and has impressed boss Ronald Koeman, and Girona could offer De La Fuente first-team football.