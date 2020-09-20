LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG make move for Spurs outcast Dele Alli

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- you can find out when the windows open and close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond. Plus, check out all the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

TOP STORY: PSG make move for Spurs outcast Dele Alli

Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal for Dele Alli.

England midfielder Alli has been left out of Spurs' last two matches, Thursday's 2-1 win at Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Europa League and at Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday, and speculation over his future will now intensify.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said he left Alli out of his squad because he has "too many players" and that Alli is "paying the price" of that.

According to reports, Alli was at one stage offered to Real Madrid as part of the Gareth Bale deal, further proof that Mourinho was open to his departure.

It didn't take long for the Daily Telegraph to roll into action with an exclusive that PSG are looking to push through a deal before the Oct. 5 transfer deadline. The report speculates that PSG could be open to a season-long loan deal, or could sign him permanently, depending on how negotiations go.



23.00 BST: That will do it for the latest edition of our LIVE Transfer Talk blog. We hoped you enjoyed following along with us and remind you to check back shortly for the latest transfer rumours, reports and completed deals. Goodnight!

22.35 BST: Atletico Madrid have opened up talks with Arsenal regarding midfield pit bull Lucas Torreiera.

Fabrizio Romano has learned that the Uruguayan is an option for the Rojiblancos, and that Arsenal are looking to sell the 24-year-old. Arsenal are hoping to sell the midfielder to raise funds for moves for either/both of Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey.

Not only Luis Suarez. Atlético Madrid are also in talks with Arsenal to sign Torreira on loan with buy option.#AFC want to sell him on permanent deal to try again for Thomas o Aouar.

Torreira is desperate to leave.

...but Atléti need to sell before signing new players. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

Torreira, who joined Arsenal in 2018 for £26 million, has played 89 times in total for the Gunners.

21.47 BST Arturo Vidal has landed Milan ahead of his proposed move to Internazionale.

The veteran midfielder, 33, is set to undergo a medical with the Italian club and will join Antonio Conte's side barring any unforeseen complications. Vidal played the last two seasons for Barcelona and previously played in Italy with Juventus from 2011-15.

21.04 BST: West Brom are looking for help at striker and Leicester City outcast Islam Slimani could be an option.

Sky Sports understands that the Baggies have discussed making a move for the Algerian international, who is not part of Brendan Rodgers' plan at the King Power. The 32-year-old Slimani scored nine league goals in 18 games last season while on loan at Monaco and has also been linked with Newcastle and Fenerbahce.

West Brom currently have Charlie Austin, Callum Robinson and Hal Robson-Kanu as centre-forward options.

20.19 BST: Luis Saurez to Juventus off?

Juventus CFO Fabio Paratici has confirmed that the Uruguayan striker will not be joining the Old Lady this summer after all. A day after Andrea Pirlo said that Suarez was longer a target, Paratici has weighed in. Juventus are thought to be close to signing Edin Dzeko but are waiting on Roma to sign a replacement, with Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik reportedly the top target.

Juventus director Fabio Paratici to Sky Italia before kick-off, addressing the Edin Džeko links:



"It's not a Džeko situation, but rather a striker situation. We need to sign one, and we're working towards that." — Get Italian Football News (@_GIFN) September 20, 2020

Suarez, 33, looks likely to stay on at Barcelona for now.

19.37 BST: Tottenham scored five goals on Sunday but it is no secret that Spurs need another true striker to provide cover behind Harry Kane.

According to TC / Tubantia, one potential option is Wolfsburg and Netherlands frontman Wout Weghorst. The towering 6'6" forward reportedly dreams of playing in the Premier League one day and is garnering "serious interest" from Spurs.

Weghorst, 28, has scored 16 and 17 Bundesliga goals respectively the last two seasons for Wolfsburg.

19.02 BST: With current No. 1 Kepa Arrizabalaga having just made another error, Chelsea supporters need some good news.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has it, as the Italian journalist claims that the Blues have completed a deal for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Edouard Mendy to Chelsea is 100% done and also signed. The announcement will be on next week. 🔵🤝 #CFC #Chelsea — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

The 28-year-old is expected to arrive at Stamford Bridge for around £26 million.

18.23 BST: Manchester United are being strongly linked with FC Porto left-back Alex Telles, but the player is not going to get sucked into talking about a potential transfer by the media.

"I'm a guy who focuses a lot on work, people believe what they want, say what they want in the newspapers, but the most important thing is to be focused on my work," Telles told Sport TV in Portugal. "You know that and so do my teammates, whatever happens, I'm focused on the club, I'm here, I'm playing."

17.45 BST: La Repubblica in Italy is reporting that Kalidou Koulibaly is being priced out of a move to Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City. Both suitors are desperately in need of upgrading their defence, but have started looking at other options with Napoli demanding big money for Koulibaly.

Napoli are not budging on their €80m valuation, though a failure to sell the Senegal international will limit their own plans in the transfer market.

17.11 BST: Sky Sport Italia is reporting that Arturo Vidal will fly into Milan on Sunday night to complete his move to Inter. The Barcelona player, who has been told he has no future at the club, is due to have his medical on Monday.

The fee is reported to be just €1m plus add-ons as Barca try to reduce their wage bill.

Diego Godin is also set to move to Cagliari from Inter this week.

15.50 BST: We've got another update on Arkadiusz Milik's proposed move from Napoli to AS Roma, which seems to be taking most of the summer and is holding up Edin Dzeko's transfer to Juventus.

Roma have now issued a statement denying that there has been a problem with the striker's medical, considering he has had two serious knee injuries.

It read: "The club reiterates that it will not and never will comment on, in an official capacity or confidentially, on the health and fitness of a player who is registered to another club. Consequently, AS Roma reject the attribution of any judgment on the player's fitness levels."

Reports in Italy suggest Roma are struggling to agree personal terms with Milik.

15.12 BST: Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo is set to join Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal worth around €40 million, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Semedo, 26, is expected in England in the coming days to finalise a move to the Premier League side, with Barca also keen on Ajax's Sergino Dest and Norwich City's Max Aarons as potential replacements.

14.29 BST: More news from over in Spain, with Marca reporting that Manchester City have had a €55m bid for Jules Kounde rejected by Sevilla FC. City are desperately searching for another central defender before the transfer window closes, but Kounde's release clause is €90m and Sevilla do not want to sell. City have also been linked to Jose Gimenez of Atletico Madrid and Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli

13.50 BST: Jose Mourinho and Gareth Bale had always seemed to be the football connection that was destined never to happen. Once at Real Madrid, and for two successive summers at Manchester United, Mourinho tried and failed to add the Wales winger to his squad.

In so many ways, Bale was, and is, a classic Mourinho player. He is athletic, physically imposing, has pace, undoubted quality and knows how to win. He was a rising star when Mourinho first attempted to sign him for Real in 2012 and a proven world-class performer when the Portuguese identified him as having the winning mentality he was so desperate to inject into his United squad in 2016 and 2017.

Mark Ogden wonders whether they will be the perfect match at Tottenham Hotspur.

13.11 BST: The Sun says that Manchester United will go back in for Borussia Dortmund hotshot Jadon Sancho just before the transfer window closes on Oct. 5 -- and they are confident of paying less than the £108 million BVB have been demanding. The German club set a deadline of Aug. 10 for any deal to go through, but United failed to meet their valuation. The Sun reckons United want to pay no more than £60m up front and are willing to leave it to the last minute in the hope that Dortmund lose their nerve and take the money.

12.29 BST: Luke Shaw has called on Manchester United to bring in more new signings after Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

"We have a very good group, but personally I think we need more players to strengthen the squad," Shaw said. "It can give us a boost. When you look around at how other teams are strengthening their teams, then we must also do it to keep up with the others."

11.47 BST: AS Roma's attempts to sign Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli continue to drag on. And it means Juventus have to wait to sign Edin Dzeko from Roma as part of a transfer domino effect.

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has told DAZN that the two clubs have yet to agree on a fee for Milik.

"We have negotiations with Roma, which have not yet been successful, so we'll see," Giuntoli said.

11.10 BST: Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United, sources have told ESPN.

Jose Mourinho is keen on a reunion with Lingard, who became a key player during his spell in charge at Old Trafford, and has asked chairman Daniel Levy to explore the possibility of bringing him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

10.32 BST: Atletico Madrid are yet to receive an offer for Diego Costa, according to Diario AS -- and the La Liga club need to move the striker on before considering a bid for targets Luis Suarez or Edinson Cavani.

Costa, 31, has scored just 10 league goals in two-and-a-half seasons since returning from Chelsea, and has a year left on his contract. AS reports that despite talk of interest from AC Milan and Fenerbahce, Atletico are yet to receive a formal approach for the forward.

The newspaper claims that while the club are prepared to wait for a late burst of activity before the transfer window closes next month, they're aware it would suit Costa to wait until 2021 to leave on a free.

09.51 BST: Hopefully you are all out of bed early because we have our first DONE DEAL of the day! Leicester City have announced the loan signing of Turkey international Cengiz Under from AS Roma for the season.

Under said: "I can't wait to go to Leicester and start training. I've always wanted to play in England and this is a great opportunity to play in the Premier League.

"I will try to help my teammates on the pitch and off the pitch and I believe that I can improve my performance every day. I think I am fast and can create lots of chances for my colleagues.

"I feel very good because my best friend plays for Leicester City. I am very happy to be able to play with Çaglar [Soyuncu] and I always watched Leicester's games because of him."

09.30 BST: The Daily Star reckons that Leeds United are ready to make a move for Manchester United midfielder Daniel James. The Wales international started United's 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace on Saturday but was subbed off after an ineffectual performance. If United do strengthen before the transfer window closes on Oct. 5, then James could head out on loan for the season. Leeds were on the brink of signing James from Swansea City before United stepped in.

PAPER ROUND

Wolves attempt to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain

No sooner had the two clubs completed the buying and selling of Diogo Jota to Liverpool and Ki-Jana Hoever to Wolverhampton Wanderers that the two sets of officials were back at the negotiating table, according to the Mirror.

This time, they were discussing the future of England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 27-year-old midfielder will no doubt have slipped down the pecking order at Anfield following the arrival of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich, and Wolves are looking to complete an audacious move for the former Southampton and Arsenal man.

Oxlade-Chamberlain made 30 appearances for Liverpool last season but struggled to hold down a place in the first team, which is why he could be tempted by a move.

Wolves will feel they're striking at the right time, after the two clubs recently came together to do business.

Liverpool would be looking to recoup the £25 million they paid Arsenal for his services in 2017.

Valencia keen to make Romero their No. 1

Valencia are hoping to sign Sergio Romero from Manchester United, reports the Mirror.

The Spanish side have made contact with United officials and are seemingly willing to pay a fee of £6 million for the 33-year-old Argentina custodian.

Romero has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the return of Dean Henderson from Sheffield United, and he is now keen to get more first-team football under his belt elsewhere.

Romero has played understudy to David De Gea for five years since his move to Manchester from Sampdoria in 2015, and now, with Henderson pushing for a first-team spot, he has been pushed back to third in line for the keeper's position. After having played just seven league games in that time, Romero is looking for the chance to be a No. 1.

Patient Vidal to secure Milan move

Arturo Vidal is returning to Serie A, with the Chile international undergoing a medical at Internazionale, reports Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio.

Vidal has been waiting patiently to be able to travel to Italy, and now that a deal has been agreed between Barcelona and Inter, with Inter seemingly having sold Diego Godin to Cagliari to free some budget for Vidal's wages, the player will undergo a medical ahead of his move to the San Siro.

Di Marzio suggests that a verbal agreement has been reached and that Vidal could be announced as early as Sunday or Monday.

The two-year deal is believed to be for €1m in advance, plus bonuses.

Antonio Conte is a huge fan of Vidal's, and now, a year after trying to sign him, he finally lands his man. Vidal will bring huge experience to the Inter midfield, including four Serie A title wins with Juventus.

Tap-ins

-- Lyon are trying to sign one of either Hamari Traore and Brandon Soppy from Rennes, reports L'Equipe. The French side are in the market for a new right-back following the departures of Rafael, Pierre Kalulu and Kenny Tete, so Traore or Soppy could provide excellent competition with Leo Dubois in that area. Traore, 28, is the preferred option.

-- The Mirror says Barcelona are still keen to sign Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool, but it appears that their plans have been blocked by La Liga. Liverpool midfielder Wijnaldum is Ronald Koeman's top priority, but the club's worrying financial situation means they might have to shelve any aspirations they have of capturing the 29-year-old. Barcelona's wage bill is believed to be a staggering £510m per year, so they will have to sell before they can lodge a bid for the Dutchman.