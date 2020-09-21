LIVE Transfer Talk: Arsenal's Sokratis to Napoli if Koulibaly heads to Man City

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- you can find out when the windows open and close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond. Plus, check out all the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

TOP STORY: Arsenal's Sokratis to Napoli if Koulibaly heads to City

Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos could be on his way to Napoli, according to Corriere dello Sport, but only if Kalidou Koulibaly leaves for pastures new.

Gunners defender Papastathopoulos is thought to have an agreement in place with the Italian club, but the deal is dependent on Koulibaly's next move.

The in-demand Frenchman has been courted by Manchester City all summer, but the Premier League side have yet to meet Napoli's asking price. Koulibaly's agent is believed to be acting as a mediator in an effort to get the transfer over the line, but that leaves Papastathopoulos in limbo.

The 32-year-old is aware of the situation and is talking to Arsenal bosses in the meantime, though he's keen for the Gunners to let him go on a free transfer, despite having one year left on his contract.

However, should Koulibaly leave for City, Arsenal will no doubt want to recoup some of the £17.6 million they spent on Papastathopoulos in 2018.

LIVE BLOG

08.26 BST: Tottenham are interested in signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

Jose Mourinho is keen on a reunion with Lingard, who became a key player during his spell in charge at Old Trafford, and has asked chairman Daniel Levy to explore the possibility of bringing him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Sources have told ESPN that discussions between intermediaries are underway.

Lingard has slipped down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is open to a move in order to find more first team football. Zenit St Petersburg are also interested.

The England international would be reluctant to leave United, his boyhood club, after coming through the academy, but believes that at 27 he needs to be playing more regularly.

08.00 BST: Chile international Arturo Vidal arrived to Inter Milan on Sunday ahead of an expected transfer from Barcelona.

The deal would see Vidal reunited with Inter manager Antonio Conte, under whom he won three Serie A titles in a row at Juventus.

Inter's official Twitter account published a photo of Vidal's arrival and a video of the player, 33, saluting fans saying "Hi Inter, I'm here."

Conte had been keen to seal Vidal's signature a year earlier when he took over at San Siro, but was unable to finalise the deal.

PAPER TALK (by Nick Judd): Pedri, Alena next to depart Camp Nou

The clearing out continues at Barcelona, and tonight it looks like Riqui Puig, Carles Alena and Pedri will be the next players to exit the club, according to Sport.

Ronald Koeman has made it clear which players he would like to keep and which he believes need to find new clubs.

Unfortunately for Alena and Pedri, with Puig having been told that he has no future under the Dutchman, Koeman doesn't believe either player is ready to play every week. Instead, Koeman is keen to let them find new clubs in an effort to get the experience he thinks they need, whether on loan or in permanent deals.

Both players are considered to have huge potential, but with Barca looking to raise some much-needed transfer funds before the end of the transfer window, the club is looking to streamline the squad before making new additions.

Both players would like to fight for their places, but that appears unlikely to happen.

play 1:02 Burley: I feel sorry for Kepa Craig Burley shows empathy for Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is clearly struggling in goal for Frank Lampard.

Mendy move to Chelsea all but set

Following Saturday's rumours that Chelsea agreed a deal to bring goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to Stamford Bridge, it is being reported that the Blues are hoping to unveil Mendy this week hot on the heels of Kepa Arrizabalaga's horror show against Liverpool on Sunday.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano is reporting that a deal is finished between the Blues and French club Rennes and that the move will be announced before Chelsea's next league game at the weekend.

Frank Lampard will be eager to get Mendy into the club following another disappointing performance from Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard failed to clear his lines in Chelsea's 2-0 defeat against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge and instead gifted the ball to Sadio Mane, who netted his second of the game.

Arrizabalaga has failed to settle in west London, and Lampard was increasingly looking to use Willy Caballero between the sticks and is now keen to secure a long-term replacement.

Tap-ins

-- Liverpool are planning a clear out before the end of the transfer window, and Rhian Brewster could lead the way, with the young forward set to join Crystal Palace, according to The Sun. Brewster has been a target for a number of clubs, including Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion, but it looks as though Liverpool are willing to do business with Palace, though they're keen to insert a buy-back option and a sell-on clause into the contract. Liverpool are also looking to allow Divock Origi, Marko Grucic and Harry Wilson to leave.

-- Rennes and Napoli have made contact with Barcelona about the future of Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Footmercato. The 20-year-old central defender is not part of Ronald Koeman's plans, and Barca are looking to raise some much-needed income by moving him and others off the wage bill. Marseille expressed interest in Todibo at the start of the transfer window, but it looks like Ligue 1 side Rennes, who are desperate to land a defender, could lead the way. Barca were hoping to get €25 million for their man.