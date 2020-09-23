ESPN FC's Craig Burley came away impressed by Manchester City's win away at Wolves. (1:01)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- you can find out when the windows close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond. Plus, check out all the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

Wolves to move for Costa

Tuttosport has suggested that Jorge Mendes is about to, once again, work his magic for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Italian outlet reports that the super-agent might be facilitating a move to Molineux for winger Douglas Costa, who looks destined to leave Juventus.

Juve boss Andrea Pirlo has reportedly told the Brazil international that he is not part of his plans this season, meaning he will be allowed to leave, with the Italian giants looking to freshen up their options on the wings.

This move will be a boost for Wolves, especially after Diogo Jota left to join Premier League champions Liverpool last week.

LIVE BLOG

09.23 BST: SPORT have linked Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo with an €18m (plus €5m in add-ons) move to Fulham.

Todibo, 20, signed for Barca last summer when his contract at Toulouse expired. He was sent on loan to Schalke last season but evidently isn't in the plans of new Barcelona Ronald Koeman, and will be allowed to leave.

09.02 BST: Luis Suarez's move to Atletico Madrid is back on after the striker's legal team reached an agreement in principle to terminate his contract with Barcelona , sources told ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens.

A new deal had to be struck after Barca backpedalled on the original agreement made on Monday when it emerged Suarez was close to signing for Atletico.

The original terms would have allowed Suarez to leave for free in exchange for the Uruguay international giving up a percentage of the final year of his contracted salary at Camp Nou. In addition, he would not have been allowed to join certain clubs stipulated in the agreement.

Atletico did not feature among those clubs he could join, leading Barca to backtrack when it emerged their third-highest scorer of all time could potentially join a La Liga title rival for nothing.

Suarez, 33, was furious and sources told ESPN he was prepared to speak out on the issue, but that will not be necessary following further developments on Tuesday.

08.25 BST: Frank Lampard has admitted Callum Hudson-Odoi could leave Chelsea before the transfer window closes next month.

The 19-year-old will make his first start of the season on Wednesday night as the Blues host Barnsley in their EFL Cup third-round clash at Stamford Bridge (stream live on ESPN+ at 2:45 p.m. ET in U.S.) amid mounting speculation over his future.

Asked directly whether Hudson Odoi and Antonio Rudiger would stay at the club beyond the Oct. 5 deadline, Lampard said: "I'm going to skirt around that question. It remains to be seen.

"We're not in a period where the transfer window or market is acting like it has done in recent years in terms of how players move or what level they move at. The competitive games have just started. I'm very open to those conversations with the players as the next couple of weeks go on.

"My priority will always be making sure I maintain and keep the strongest squad I can for this club, but after that, of course, the individual conversations will happen within that. I will try and make sure I go into the season once the window shuts with the squad that I feel is healthy and competitive in a healthy way.

"At the moment we have Christian Pulisic injured, Hakim Ziyech injured. We played Timo Werner out wide the other day, but the absolute natural winger who is fit at the minute is Callum."

08.00 BST: Juventus have completed a loan deal to sign Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid, the club announced on Tuesday. Morata, 27, landed in Turin on Monday to finalise his move to re-join the Italian champions.

The agreement gives Juventus the right to definitively acquire Morata by the end of the 2020-2021 season for a transfer fee of €45 million, which would be payable over three years. Juventus also have the right to extend the acquisition on a temporary basis until the end of the 2021-2022 season for a fee of €10m.

The striker enjoyed a successful loan spell at Juve during 2014-2016 where he scored 27 goals, including a strike in the 2015 Champions League final against Barcelona.

The Spain international won two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies in his two-year stint at the club.

PAPER TALK (by Danny Lewis)

Barcelona lead the way to sign Dest

Hot on the heels of ESPN's confirmation that Barcelona were swooping in late on Bayern Munich's pursuit of Sergino Dest, Esport 3 now says the Catalans are in pole position to sign the USMNT right-back.

It is suggested that Barca are willing to pay €20m, with a further €5m being offered in add-ons.

Bayern have been heavily linked with Dest, but now Ronald Koeman's side have moved ahead in the race to sign him, despite Bayern raising their previous offer.

If the move comes to fruition, it will see the 19-year-old defender replace Nelson Semedo, who is set to join Wolves.

Fulham and Newcastle join Milik race

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik has been linked with some big names throughout this transfer window, including Tottenham Hotspur and Roma.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport has suggested that Fulham and Newcastle United are also entering the race to sign the 26-year-old.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is said to be frustrated with both Milik and Roma due to the nature of their negotiations so far.

His current valuation of the Poland international is €25m, though that will reportedly need to be lowered if Fulham and Newcastle are able to meet Milik's wage demands.

Tap-ins

- Inter Milan are willing to let Radja Nainggolan rejoin Cagliari now that Arturo Vidal has signed from Barcelona, reports Calciomercato. Antonio Conte was desperate for the Chile international to join his ranks and, now that has happened, Nainggolan will be allowed to go back to Cagliari on loan again.

- Leeds United are closing in on a move for Real Sociedad centre-back Diego Llorente, reports the Athletic. It is suggested he will be making a £20m move to join Marcelo Bielsa's side, after the club missed out on other options. This will make him the second centre-back they have signed this window, after Robin Koch joined from Freiburg.