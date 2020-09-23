Don Hutchison says Frank Lampard has to address the club's back line amid links to Jose Gimenez. (1:22)

TOP STORY: Man City to ask for Gimenez extension

Manchester City have been showing interest in signing Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez, though that has now been complicated after the Uruguayan caught COVID-19.

Due to the fact he will be self isolating, Gimenez will not be able to complete a medical before the Oct. 5 deadline, but The Daily Star has suggested that City have not given up hope.

They have requested that FIFA extends the transfer deadline for the deal so the medical can be completed safely.

This comes after City already brought in another defender this window, having signed Nathan Ake from AFC Bournemouth.

Spurs making move for Skriniar

Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Tottenham Hotspur are working on a deal to sign Internazionale centre-back Milan Skriniar.

The Italian giants are said to be holding out for €60 million, which Spurs are unwilling to pay at this time.

The report says that Skriniar is very interested in the move and is hoping that a deal of €50m plus add-ons can be agreed upon.

If the move is completed, Inter will attempt to sign Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic to replace him, otherwise, the alternative is Chris Smalling, who seems certain to leave Manchester United.

Barcelona, Roma and PSG looking at Rudiger

It has already been reported that Chelsea are willing to sell Antonio Rudiger after he dropped down Frank Lampard's centre-back pecking order.

Details are now emerging regarding the clubs that are showing an interest in bringing the Germany international in on loan.

Kicker has named Barcelona and AS Roma as two clubs who are keeping an eye on him, while The Daily Mail reports that Paris Saint-Germain may want the defender after Thiago Silva went the other way.

He may be an outcast at Stamford Bridge, but it appears Rudiger isn't short of options.

Tap-ins

- Nacho Fernandez could be leaving Real Madrid before the transfer deadline, and AS has hinted that his likely destination is Serie A. When his agent, Juanma Lopez, was organising Alvaro Morata's deal to Juventus, reports said he was also meeting potential suitors for the defender. Juventus, Napoli and Roma are said to be the three teams currently showing an interest in signing the Spain international.

- Marseille have been long-term admirers of Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance, but they now have competition from Leeds United. That is according to Foot Mercato, which reports that Marcelo Bielsa is very keen on bringing the Frenchman to Elland Road, and has requested that Leeds make an offer. Due to financial difficulties, Marseille were only looking to bring the midfielder in on loan.

- Watford and Valencia are in discussion over a deal for the Hornets midfielder Etienne Capoue, reports The Watford Observer. The Frenchman, along with Roberto Pereyra, is not in Vladimir Ivic's matchday squads after requesting a transfer. Watford would prefer to sell him outright, while Valencia want a loan, due to their financial situation, meaning an agreement has not yet been made.