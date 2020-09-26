LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea want Rice to complete big summer of signings

Ian Darke says Chelsea are looking to spend "a whole lot of money" during the transfer window. (0:44)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- you can find out when the windows close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond. Plus, check out all the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

TOP STORY: Chelsea to make last push for Rice

Chelsea are preparing one final effort to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to the Daily Mirror.

Rice was a trainee at Chelsea before moving across London to join the Hammers in 2014, and his since established himself and an England international and one of the Premier League's most promising young midfielders. Although no fee is mentioned in the latest report, West Ham have previously been reported as valuing the 21-year-old at around £70 million

The Mirror reports that Rice's signing -- which would follow other big-money summer arrivals Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Edouard Mendy -- could pave the way for Jorginho to leave Stamford Bridge and join Arsenal.

However, Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is still eager to bring Blues midfielder N'Golo Kante to Inter Milan.

If Chelsea have to negotiate either or both of those exits to make space for Rice in their squad, that will be a tough task for them to complete before the Oct. 5 transfer deadline.

LIVE BLOG

10.18 BST: Manchester City have been dealt another injury blow after Gabriel Jesus was forced to withdraw from the Brazil squad and is expected to be out for a month. With Sergio Aguero also out as he continues his recovery from knee surgery, could Pep Guardiola be forced into the transfer market to sign a striker?

play 0:49 What will Pep do with Aguero and Jesus out for Man City? Don Hutchison says Pep Guardiola has several options to respond to the absences of Man City's star strikers.

09.41 BST: Atletico Madrid aren't ruling out signing Edinson Cavani despite the arrival of Luis Suarez, according to Diario AS.

Cavani was close to joining Atletico in January before a deal fell apart and is now a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Alvaro Morata joining Juventus allowed Atletico to bring in Suarez, and if the club can find a buyer for Diego Costa, AS reports that they would look to bring in another forward, which could be Cavani to form an all-Uruguayan strike partnership.

The newspaper says "the second reinforcement is only being considered if Costa leaves, for sporting and financial reasons."

09.00 BST: Arsenal have offered Lyon €35m for star midfielder Houssem Aouar, sources have told ESPN's Julien Laurens.

Sources add that while the French club is likely to reject this first bid, Arsenal are expected come back with an improved amount.

Initially, Lyon wanted €60m for their playmaker. But with the coronavirus pandemic changing clubs' financial situations, they have lowered their expectations with a fee of €40m or €45m likely to be enough. Arsenal might have to finalise the departure of Lucas Torreira first to raise funds to improve their offer for Aouar.

A few top clubs have showed interest in the 22-year-old Frenchman who impressed in the Champions League this season, but Arsenal are the first to move for him. Manager Mikel Arteta made Aouar his priority, and sporting director Edu has been discussing a deal with his Lyon counterpart Juninho for the past few weeks.

PAPER TALK (by Liam Wheeler): Leeds reignite interest in Man Utd's James

Leeds United fans have been treated to plenty of exciting signings already this season, and with deadline day still a couple of weeks away, it looks like there could yet be more to come.

According to the Mirror, the Whites have once again set their sights on Manchester United winger Daniel James. Marcelo Bielsa is also believed to have been considering a move for Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson.

The Welshman was on the brink of completing a move to Elland Road prior to joining the Red Devils, but James's previous employers Swansea City pulled the plug at the last minute before James moved to Manchester in a £15 million deal last summer.

However, James has since fallen down the pecking order following the emergence of Mason Greenwood, despite starting against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Telegraph had earlier reported on Friday that Leeds are hopeful of securing an additional player -- AZ Alkmaar captain Teun Koopmeiners to be precise -- as Bielsa also looks to bolster his central midfield options.

Porto, Sampdoria want Barca youngster

A string of high-profile faces have left Barcelona in recent days and now Marca reports that midfielder Alex Collado is expected to become the next player to leave Camp Nou.

According to the Spanish publication, Portuguese side FC Porto and Italian outfit Sampdoria are both keen to snap up the highly-rated 20-year-old, who can play as a winger or an attacking midfielder.

Collado has been plying his trade with Barcelona B but was said to be close to opportunities with the club's first-team until he suffered an injury towards the back end of the season.

It is understood that the Blaugrana are willing to let the youngster go out on loan to regain fitness in the hope that he will be ready to feature for the Catalan side more regularly upon his return.

Tap-Ins

- German outlet Bild is the latest to report that Fulham are keen to secure the signing of ex-Everton man Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig on a season-long loan deal.

- Everton want to sign Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo on loan but the Catalans are unwilling to the sanction the deal without an obligation to buy clause. That's according to the Independent, who also report that Barca's insistence on the clause is to help fund their own pursuit of Ajax defender Sergino Dest and Manchester City's Eric Garcia.