Transfer Talk: Man City's latest proposal for Dias to include Otamendi makeweight

TOP STORY: Man City to deal Otamendi for Dias

Manchester City have stepped up their interest in Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias, according to Sky Sports, as Pep Guardiola continues to assess his defensive options.

According to Sky Sports, City have "held talks" with the Portuguese side regarding the transfer of Dias with the possibility of Nicolas Otamendi heading in the opposite direction.

City have been desperate to bolster their back four since Vincent Kompany's departure in Summer 2019 and, having recruited Nathan Ake from AFC Bournemouth, adding a second central defender is believed to be Guardiola's main priority before the window closes.

Benfica are said to value Dias at more than £50 million, but that asking price could be reduced if a deal involving Otamendi can be reached.

The Premier League side had initially made Napoli stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly their preferred option, but have been unwilling to meet the Italian side's valuation of the 29-year-old.

Earlier on Friday, ESPN reported that City may improve on an initial €55m offer for Sevilla FC defender Jules Kounde, and have also reportedly made a £78m bid for Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez.

Leeds reignite interest in Man Utd's James

Leeds United fans have been treated to plenty of exciting signings already this season, and with deadline day still a couple of weeks away, it looks like there could yet be more to come.

According to the Mirror, the Whites have once again set their sites on Manchester United winger Daniel James. Marcelo Bielsa is also believed to have been considering a move for Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson.

The Welshman was on the brink of completing a move to Elland Road prior to joining the Red Devils, but James's previous employers Swansea City pulled the plug at the last minute before James moved to Manchester in a £15m deal last summer.

However, James has since fallen down the pecking order following the emergence of Mason Greenwood, despite starting against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Telegraph had earlier reported on Firday that Leeds are hopeful of securing an additional player -- AZ Alkmaar captain Teun Koopmeiners to be precise -- as Bielsa also looks to bolster his central midfield options.

Porto, Sampdoria want Barca youngster

A string of high-profile faces have left Barcelona in recent days and now Marca reports that midfielder Alex Collado is expected to become the next player to leave Camp Nou.

According to the Spanish publication, Portuguese side FC Porto and Italian outfit Sampdoria are both keen to snap up the highly-rated 20-year-old, who can play as a winger or an attacking midfielder.

Collado has been plying his trade with Barcelona B but was said to be close to opportunities with the club's first-team until he suffered an injury towards the back end of the season.

It is understood that the Blaugrana are willing to let the youngster go out on loan to regain fitness in the hope that he will be ready to feature for the Catalan side more regularly upon his return.

Tap-Ins

- Following speculation from Thursday, it seems that German outlet Bild has confirmed Fulham are keen to secure the signing of ex-Everton man Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig on a season-long loan deal.

- Everton want to sign Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo on loan but the Catalans are unwilling to the sanction the deal without an obligation to buy clause.That's according to the Independent, who also report that Barca's insistence on the clause is to help fund their own pursuit of Ajax Amsterdam defender Sergino Dest and Manchester City's Eric Garcia.