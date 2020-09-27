The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- you can find out when the windows close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond. Plus, check out all the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

TOP STORY: Ajax, USMNT star Dest to choose Barca over Bayern

Ajax Amsterdam defender and United States international Sergino Dest has decided to join Barcelona, according to noted transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano.

According to the report, Dest informed his Ajax teammates following the team's 2-1 Eredivisie victory over Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday.

Along with Barcelona, Bayern Munich were in the chase to sign Dest, but it seems as if the Catalan side will beat out the German giants for the player's signature.

There are still details between Barca and Ajax that need to be completed, but it is expected to be in the range of a €22 million deal, with add-ons.

LIVE BLOG

09.00 BST: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and captain Sergio Ramos said they are relaxed about the club's lack of summer signings.

Madrid edged out Real Betis 3-2 in an eventful game for their first win of the La Liga season on Saturday, thanks to a late Ramos penalty that was furiously protested by Betis. Ramos again showed nerves of steel to chip into the net from the spot after a VAR review for a handball by Betis defender Marc Bartra, who appeared to have been pushed by Madrid forward Borja Mayoral.

Asked about adding any players to the squad after a match in which none of Madrid's forwards scored, Zidane said: "No. We've talked about it, I'm happy with the squad I have, we are who we are, and we'll try to have a good season."

Ramos added: "It isn't for us to question the squad. We are who we are. If someone has to come in, we'll always have the door open to them, and if not, we are who we are. Those of us who are here have to stand up. We'll see if anyone comes or not, but we won't live with one signing or another."

PAPER TALK (by Danny Lewis): Barca see Isak as Suarez replacement

Barcelona are also looking to sign Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Ronald Koeman is looking to strengthen in attack after longtime striker Luis Suarez made the high-profile move to Atletico Madrid.

Lyon forward Memphis Depay has also been linked with the Catalan giants, but they are also looking at the 21-year-old Swede.

However, there might need to be some negotiations before a move is made, as he has a release clause of €70m. It is suggested Barcelona might push for a player-plus-cash deal to bring the price down.

Lyon boss makes Aouar statement to Arsenal

There have been plenty of reports about Arsenal's position in their pursuit of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

However, there has now been an update straight from Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, as he has sent a very public message to the Gunners.

He has stated that they will need to increase their offer if they are to sign the 22-year-old, who has been one of the London club's biggest targets this transfer window.

It was added that he is depending on the talisman to lead his side against Lorient and in the club's Champions League campaign. It is quite clear he won't be pushed around.

Milan, Roma enter Aarons race

AC Milan and AS Roma are making an attempt to sign Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, reports Sky Sports.

Both Italian clubs are intending to submit an offer for the 20-year-old soon -- as are Bayern Munich -- but Aarons would rather wait to see how Dest's aforementioned situation unfolds before making a decision.

Milan are also looking at Aarons' teammate Ben Godfrey but face competition from Bayer Leverkusen.

Tap-ins

- Riqui Puig is still determined to force his way into Barcelona's senior squad, but his situation has drawn interest from Europe, acording to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish outlet reports that FC Porto and PSV Eindhoven are both looking into completing loan moves for the 21-year-old midfielder. It is expected that there will be more offers coming across Europe before the end of the transfer window.

- Sheffield United are turning their attention to free agent Daniel Sturridge as they search for a striker, reports The Daily Mail. Chris Wilder has been open in his desire to strengthen up top, with previous offers having been made for Rhian Brewster and Folarin Balogun to Liverpool and Arsenal, respectively. However, having failed to reach an agreement with either side, the Blades might look to the former England international for an injection of goals.