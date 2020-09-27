LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona turn to Isak as Suarez replacement

Julien Laurens cannot wrap his head around why Luis Suarez was treated so poorly in his Barca exit. (1:34)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- you can find out when the windows close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond. Plus, check out all the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

TOP STORY: Barca see Isak as Suarez replacement

Barcelona are looking to sign Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak as coach Ronald Koeman works to strengthen in attack after longtime striker Luis Suarez made the high-profile move to Atletico Madrid, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Lyon forward Memphis Depay has also been linked with the Catalan giants, but they are also looking at the 21-year-old Swede.

Isak scored 16 goals for Real Sociedad last season, including strikes against both Barca and Real Madrid, following his move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019.

However, there might need to be some negotiations before a move is made, as he has a release clause of €70m. Barcelona might push for a player-plus-cash deal to bring the price down.

LIVE BLOG

11.52 BST: Chelsea will submit a £40m bid to West Ham to sign midfielder Declan Rice, according to The Sun on Sunday.

Rice was a trainee at Chelsea before moving across London to join the Hammers in 2014, and his since established himself and an England international and one of the Premier League's most promising young midfielders. Although no fee is mentioned in the latest report, West Ham have previously been reported as valuing the 21-year-old at around £70m.

Rice's versatility as a defensive midfielder and a centre-back means he would complement Chelsea's other big-money summer arrivals: attackers Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, left-back Ben Chilwell and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

10.19 BST: Barcelona have had a bid of €20m plus add-ons accepted by Ajax for United States international defender Sergino Dest, sources have told ESPN's Tom Hamilton.

Dest, 19, and his representatives are discussing personal terms as Ronald Koeman closes in on his first signing as Barca boss.

Bayern Munich were also in the race, according to ESPN sources, but have not been able to agree a deal with Ajax for the right back.

Koeman has had a long-standing interest in Dest. When he was Netherlands manager, he tried to persuade Dest to declare for the Oranje, but Dest opted for the USMNT.

09.48 BST: Liverpool's young striker Rhian Brewster wants to hold talks with Crystal Palace in the hope of launching his Premier League career in earnest, The Sun on Sunday reports.

Brewster, 20, scored 11 goals in 22 appearances on loan at Championship club Swansea last season, but Liverpool are reportedly willing to let him leave the club permanently.

Sheffield United and Aston Villa are also interested in signing the England youth international, but the Sun on Sunday reports that Palace are London-born Brewster's first-choice destination if he is to leave Anfield.

09.00 BST: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and captain Sergio Ramos said they are relaxed about the club's lack of summer signings.

Madrid edged out Real Betis 3-2 in an eventful game for their first win of the La Liga season on Saturday, thanks to a late Ramos penalty that was furiously protested by Betis. Ramos again showed nerves of steel to chip into the net from the spot after a VAR review for a handball by Betis defender Marc Bartra, who appeared to have been pushed by Madrid forward Borja Mayoral.

Asked about adding any players to the squad after a match in which none of Madrid's forwards scored, Zidane said: "No. We've talked about it, I'm happy with the squad I have, we are who we are, and we'll try to have a good season."

Ramos added: "It isn't for us to question the squad. We are who we are. If someone has to come in, we'll always have the door open to them, and if not, we are who we are. Those of us who are here have to stand up. We'll see if anyone comes or not, but we won't live with one signing or another."

PAPER TALK (by Danny Lewis): Milan, Roma enter Aarons race

AC Milan and AS Roma are making an attempt to sign Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, reports Sky Sports.

Both Italian clubs are intending to submit an offer for the 20-year-old soon -- as are Bayern Munich -- but Aarons would rather wait to see how Dest's aforementioned situation unfolds before making a decision.

Milan are also looking at Aarons' teammate Ben Godfrey but face competition from Bayer Leverkusen.

Lyon boss makes Aouar statement to Arsenal

There have been plenty of reports about Arsenal's position in their pursuit of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

However, there has now been an update straight from Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, as he has sent a very public message to the Gunners.

He has stated that they will need to increase their offer if they are to sign the 22-year-old, who has been one of the London club's biggest targets this transfer window.

It was added that he is depending on the talisman to lead his side against Lorient and in the club's Champions League campaign. It is quite clear he won't be pushed around.

Tap-ins

- Riqui Puig is still determined to force his way into Barcelona's senior squad, but his situation has drawn interest from Europe, acording to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish outlet reports that FC Porto and PSV Eindhoven are both looking into completing loan moves for the 21-year-old midfielder. It is expected that there will be more offers coming across Europe before the end of the transfer window.

- Sheffield United are turning their attention to free agent Daniel Sturridge as they search for a striker, reports The Daily Mail. Chris Wilder has been open in his desire to strengthen up top, with previous offers having been made for Rhian Brewster and Folarin Balogun to Liverpool and Arsenal, respectively. However, having failed to reach an agreement with either side, the Blades might look to the former England international for an injection of goals.