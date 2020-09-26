The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- you can find out when the windows close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond. Plus, check out all the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

Ajax, USMNT star Dest to choose Barca over Bayern

Ajax Amsterdam defender and United States international Sergino Dest has decided to join Barcelona, according to noted transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano.

According to the report, Dest informed his Ajax teammates following the team's 2-1 Eredivise victory over Vitesse on Saturday.

There are still details between Barcelona and Ajax to be completed, but it is expected to be in the range of a €22 million deal, with add-ons.

Along with Barcelona, Bayern Munich were in the chase to sign Dest, but it seems as if the Catalan side will beat out the German giants for the player's signature.

Barca see Isak as Suarez replacement

Barcelona are also looking to sign Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Ronald Koeman is looking to strengthen in attack after longtime striker Luis Suarez made the high-profile move to Atletico Madrid.

Lyon forward Memphis Depay has also been linked with the Catalan giants, but they are also looking at the 21-year-old Swede.

However, there may need to be some negotiations before a move is made, as he has a release clause of €70m. It is suggested Barcelona may push for a player-plus-cash deal to bring the price down.

Lyon boss makes Aouar statement to Arsenal

There have been plenty of reports about Arsenal's position in their pursuit of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

However, there has now been an update straight from Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, as he has sent a very public message to the Gunners.

He has stated that they will need to increase their bid if they are to sign the 22-year-old, who has been one of the London club's biggest targets this transfer window.

It was added that he is depending on the talisman to lead his side against Lorient and in the club's Champions League campaign. It is quite clear he won't be pushed around.

Milan, Roma enter Aarons race

AC Milan and AS Roma are making an attempt to sign Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, reports Sky Sports.

Both Italian clubs are intending to submit a bid for the 20-year-old soon -- as is Bayern -- but Aarons would rather wait to see how Dest's aforementioned situation unfolds before making a decision.

Milan are also looking at Aarons' teammate Ben Godfrey, but face competition from Bayer Leverkusen.

Tap-ins

- Riqui Puig is still determined to force his way into Barcelona senior squad, but his situation has drawn interest from Europe, acording to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish outlet reports that FC Porto and PSV Eindhoven are both looking into completing loan moves for the 21-year-old midfielder. It is expected that there will be more offers coming across Europe before the end of the transfer window.

- Sheffield United are turning their attention to free agent Daniel Sturridge as they search for a striker, reports The Daily Mail. Chris Wilder has been open in his desire to strengthen up top, with previous offers having been made for Rhian Brewster and Folarin Balogun to Liverpool and Arsenal, respectively. However, having failed to reach an agreement with either side, the Blades may look to the former England international for an injection of goals.