Transfer Talk: Man United turn focus to Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

Gab Marcotti outlines the impact N'Golo Kante has on the pitch for Chelsea and explains why he could be up for sale. (1:06)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- you can find out when the windows close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond. Plus, check out all the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

TOP STORY: Man United to move for Kante

Manchester United want to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, according to The Mirror.

Perhaps feeling he would provide balance alongside options such as Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek, they are hoping to bring him to Old Trafford.

However, they are demanding that he takes a cut on his £300,000-per-week wages if he is to complete the move.

The World Cup winner is also a target for Internazionale, with Antonio Conte keen to be reunited with the man from his Chelsea days.

Barcelona finally give up on Martinez

Barcelona's pursuit of Internazionale striker Lautaro Martinez has been one of the ongoing stories throughout the summer.

However, according to Calciomercato, the Catalan giants have finally given up on signing the Argentinian.

This comes with Inter having demanded more than €80 million, a fee Barca tried to bring down by adding a player to the deal. They have failed to reach an agreement though.

While Martinez had been looking forward to the prospect of playing alongside his compatriot Lionel Messi, the report says he has accepted the decision.

Lazio swoop for Man United duo

Lazio are making a double swoop on Manchester United, as they look to bring Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira to Italy, reports The Sun.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted earlier in the day that Pereira could be joining the Serie A outfit, while it is now being reported by the tabloid that he may be joined by the Spaniard.

Neither player seems to be in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's immediate plans at Old Trafford, making a move seem realistic.

Lazio's decision comes after David Silva turned them down to join Real Sociedad earlier in the window, having initially been close to completing a move to the Stadio Olimpico.

Tap-ins

- Leicester City's interest in Wesley Fofana has been widely reported, but Sky Sports Italia is now suggesting that AC Milan will challenge them for the 20-year-old. They are looking into how much Saint-Etienne would be willing to sell the centre-back for, with it believed that the fee will be around the €25m mark.

- Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance is getting closer to joining Leeds, according to Michael-cuisance-bayern-munich-a-point-bielsa/1176900" target="_blank">L'Equipe. It is suggested in the report that Leeds have had a bid of €20m accepted by the Bundesliga champions, with terms agreed on a contract to keep him at Elland Road until 2025.