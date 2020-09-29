Craig Burley lays into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward for their lack of transfer activity. (1:39)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- you can find out when the windows close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond. Plus, check out the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

TOP STORY: Man United eye move for Watford star Sarr

Manchester United have not yet given up on Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, sources told ESPN's Rob Dawson on Monday, but the Daily Telegraph reports they are looking at a backup option in the form of Watford star Ismaila Sarr.

Sarr, 22, was linked with a £40m move to Liverpool earlier in the transfer window before the Reds spent £41m to sign Wolves forward Diogo Jota instead.

Now United are reportedly keen on the Senegal international, who is looking for a new club after suffering relegation with Watford only a year after joining them from Rennes for around £30m.

Sarr scored five Premier League goals last season and can play anywhere across the front line.

LIVE BLOG

11.17 BST: Tottenham are looking at signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger if he becomes available, says Sky Sports.

Chelsea have Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Fikayo Tomori and Thiago Silva at centre-back, so Rudiger has fallen down the pecking order.

The 27-year-old is keen to depart, though Chelsea are reportedly unwilling to send him on loan to a Premier League rival.

Tottenham are also interested in signing Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar but the Serie A club are holding out for a fee of €60m, sources have told ESPN.

10.58 BST: Real Madrid are looking to move on at least one forward this week, with Luka Jovic, Borja Mayoral and Mariano Diaz all in the squad -- and Diario AS claim the club would prefer to send Jovic on loan, and keep Mayoral as back-up for Karim Benzema.

Jovic failed to impress starting alongside Benzema in Madrid's 3-2 win at Real Betis on Saturday, with Mayoral replacing him off the bench.

According to AS, one of the two will go, with Italy's Roma, Inter and Milan possible destinations, as Madrid believe a spell for Jovic in Serie A "would mean the Serbian maturing and improving with more minutes."

Mayoral would then be Zinedine Zidane's second-choice striker -- with Diaz out of favour having refused to leave, and accept a pay cut, during this transfer window.

10.33 BST: L'Equipe reports that Leicester City have made an offer of €35m up front and €5m in add-ons for Saint-Etienne defender Wesley Fofana.

Fofana, 19, is highly rated and ironically his coach in France is former Leicester manager Claude Puel.

Leicester have used Wilfred Ndidi as an emergency centre-back in their opening two Premier League games as they have suffered an injury crisis in defence. The Foxes had been chasing Burnley's James Tarkowski but have been unable to strike a deal.

10.11 BST: West Brom have re-signed Croatian midfielder Filip Krovinovic on a season-long loan from Benfica.

10.05 BST: Manchester City are spending £63m on Benfica defender Ruben Dias, but he'll need time to adjust.

09.40 BST: Next summer, in-demand defender Dayot Upamecano can reportedly leave RB Leipzig for a release clause of €42m and there is little hope at the club that he will stay.

To brace for Upamecano's potential exit, Leipzig have announced the signing of Dinamo Zagreb defender Josko Gvardiol to a five-year deal.

The 18-year-old will join the Bundesliga side for a fee in the region of €16m, kicker reported, and heads back on loan to Croatia. The deal also includes several bonus payments and the option to bring him to Leipzig in January "if extraordinary circumstances" require it.

08.55 BST: Atletico Madrid's president Enrique Cerezo has said he believes Diego Costa will stay at the club this season.

Costa has a year left on his contract and suggested he was open to a move after scoring in Atletico's 6-1 La Liga win over Granada on Sunday, saying: "I've allowed the club to decide my future."

The striker has been linked with a departure to make room for long-term Atletico target Edinson Cavani, who is a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, while Luis Suarez has also arrived from Barcelona this summer..

"Yes, I think Diego Costa [will stay]," Cerezo told Cadena COPE on Monday. "We don't have to complicate things. Let's see how this week ends, but if I had to bet, I'd say nothing will change."

- Costa on Suarez link-up: 'One bites, one kicks'

08.26 BST: Manchester United are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho with just a week to go before the end of the transfer window, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

Borussia Dortmund insist privately Sancho will not leave this summer and will remain at the club for at least another year.

But according to ESPN sources, that message has not been relayed directly to United officials, prompting hope an agreement can still be reached before the Oct. 5 deadline. United have an agreement in principle with Sancho's representatives over wages and agent fees but have made little progress in talking down Dortmund's €120 million asking price.

United believe the 20-year-old's price tag is "unrealistic" during the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic but are willing to agree a structured deal that would include a series of performance-related bonuses.

Dortmund would prefer the bulk of the fee up front and have concerns about add-ons -- particularly those relating to participation in the Champions League -- after United missed out on a place in the competition altogether three times since 2013.

08.00 BST: Frank Lampard has said goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga still has a future at Chelsea and rounded on the Spain international's critics.

Kepa, 25, is facing a fight to save his career in west London after being dropped from the starting lineup in favour of 39-year-old Willy Caballero. There's also fresh competition for places following Edouard Mendy's arrival from Rennes for a fee in the region of £20m.

Mendy could make his debut in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup fourth round clash at Tottenham Hotspur as Kepa is linked with a loan move away from the club, having joined Chelsea as the world's most expensive goalkeeper in 2018 after arriving from Athletic Bilbao for £71.4m.

"I certainly won't go to the point of [saying] he's played his last game for Chelsea," Lampard said. "I think it has been a difficult time for Kepa. That's been well documented. I know it, he knows it, but we certainly shouldn't jump to that conclusion.

"Also, [something] which I felt quite strongly about in the last week, is to understand that Kepa is a young man and an awful lot of the highlight or spotlight on him has become slightly unfair.

"I have to protect him because I know he is a good lad and playing with absolute professionalism and intent to do the best he can, as all the squad have done. That's all I want to say about him now."

PAPER TALK (by Harry Kettle)

Manchester United have made an initial bid to try and sign Porto sensation Alex Telles, The Guardian reports.

In an update from A Bola's earlier report, United value him at around £12m, predominantly because they should be able to sign the full-back for free on a precontract during the January window.

His stint with Porto is set to come to an end next summer, which is why they still have him priced at around £18m, but United are still hopeful that they can get a bid done closer to their own valuation before the Oct. 5 deadline hits.

Zinchenko offered to Barcelona?

Mundo Deportivo is reporting Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has been offered to Barcelona.

The 23-year-old signed a new contract last year that was intended to keep him at the Etihad until 2024. However, it now seems as if that might not be the case, although Barca have yet to enter official negotiations with City over the signing.

Zinchenko is believed to be a target for Ronald Koeman, and that interest will grow if they're able to move Juan Miranda or Junior Firpo on during the summer transfer window.

Bayern to move for Aarons

Bayern Munich have been in the hunt for a new right-back but sources have told ESPN that Ajax's Sergino Dest is set to snub them in favour of Barcelona.

The Daily Mail reports that Norwich City's Max Aarons is their backup target, with the 20-year-old available for around £20m.

Roma and AC Milan have also been tracking Aarons, though are also keen on Tottenham's Serge Aurier.

Tap-ins

- Sheffield United have made a new bid of around £17m to try and sign Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster, The Sun reports. Chris Wilder is going after a goalscorer as the Blades continue to struggle in the first few games of the new Premier League season. The proposed offer allows for Liverpool to insert a buy-back clause of £40m; whereas Crystal Palace, who also have their eye on Brewster, will not agree to such an offer. The starlet is intrigued by a move to London but could be swayed by this latest development.

- Fulham have entered themselves into the mix to try to sign Jean-Clair Tobido from Barcelona, Fabrizio Romano reports. The young defender has been at the heart of great speculation over his future with Everton reportedly being the front-runners for his signature, but after the Cottagers' potential move for Marlon fell through, they are shifting their attention over to Tobido.

- Serie A side Torino have opened talks with Bournemouth over the signing of Joshua King, Fabrizio Romano reports. The striker's departure from the Vitality Stadium has been expected ever since the club's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed, and now, Romano is noting that negotiations between the two parties have begun prior to a deal being agreed.