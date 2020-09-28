The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- you can find out when the windows close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond. Plus, check out the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

TOP STORY: Manchester United make Telles bid

Manchester United have made an initial bid to try and sign Porto sensation Alex Telles, The Guardian reports.

In an update from A Bola's earlier report, United currently value him at around £12 million, predominantly because they should be able to sign the full-back for free on a precontract during the January window.

His stint with Porto is set to come to an end next summer which is why they still have him priced at around £18m, but United are still hopeful that they can get a bid done closer to their own valuation before the deadline hits on Oct. 5.

Zinchenko offered to Barcelona?

Mundo Deportivo is reporting Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has been offered to Barcelona.

The 23-year-old signed a new contract last year that was intended to keep him at the Etihad until 2024. However, it now seems as if that may not end up being the case, although Barca have yet to enter official negotiations with City over the signing.

Zinchenko is believed to be a target for Ronald Koeman and that interest will grow if they're able to move Juan Miranda or Junior Firpo on during the summer transfer window.

Sheffield United lead Brewster race

Sheffield United have made a new bid of around £17m to try and sign Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster, The Sun reports.

Chris Wilder is going after a goalscorer as the Blades continue to struggle in the first few games of the new Premier League season. The proposed offer allows for Liverpool to insert a buy-back clause of £40m whereas Crystal Palace, who also have their eye on Brewster, will not agree to such an offer.

The starlet is intrigued by a move to London, but could be swayed by this latest development.

Tap-ins

- Fulham have entered themselves into the mix to try to sign Jean-Clair Tobido from Barcelona, Fabrizio Romano reports. The young defender has been at the heart of great speculation over his future with Everton reportedly being the frontrunners for his signature, but after the Cottagers' potential move for Marlon fell through, they are shifting their attention over to Tobido.

- Serie A side Torino have opened talks with Bournemouth over the signing of Joshua King, Fabrizio Romano reports. The striker's departure from the Vitality Stadium has been expected ever since the club's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed, and now, Romano is noting that negotiations between the two parties have begun prior to a deal being agreed.