The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- you can find out when the windows close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond. Plus, check out the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

TOP STORY: Hudson-Odoi wants Bayern Munich switch

Sky Germany is reporting Chelsea sensation Callum Hudson-Odoi is still interested in a move to Bayern Munich.

The German champions have tried and failed to lure the Englishman over to the Bavarian capital a few times now, but it's never quite come to fruition.

Alas, with Hudson-Odoi failing to lock down a consistent place in Chelsea's first team -- despite featuring in their shootout loss to Spurs in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday -- he has turned his attention towards finally getting the Bayern deal back up and running.

Hudson-Odoi reportedly feels as if the Champions League winners have faith in his abilities and he wants nothing more than to prove them right.

08.27 BST: Paris Saint-Germain are the latest to be linked with Diego Costa, with Diario AS reporting that the Ligue 1 club is the forward's preferred destination after his agent Jorge Mendes "spent several days exploring the possibilities that the market offers to find a top team."

Costa, who has a year left on his deal at Atletico Madrid, revealed after Sunday's 6-1 win over Granada that he would be willing to stay or go, depending on what his current club decides before the transfer window closes on Monday.

According to AS, Costa would be available for free, but PSG would have to move a player on first to be able to accommodate his wage demands and meet FFP requirements.

If Costa were to go, Diego Simeone would look to replace him, with former PSG striker Edinson Cavani -- who almost joined Atletico in January -- the leading candidate.

08.00 BST: Ruben Dias has joined Manchester City from Benfica in a deal worth €68m plus add-ons, it was announced on Tuesday evening.

City defender Nicolas Otamendi is set to go the other way in separate transfer worth €15m.

Sources told ESPN on Sunday that the Dias move was imminent after City refused to pay the asking price for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez.

Dias has made 137 appearances during his four years at Benfica, winning the 2018-19 Portuguese Liga title.

The 23-year-old has 19 Portugal caps and was part of the team that won the UEFA Nations League trophy in 2019, while being awarded man of the match in the final.

- Guardiola's defensive signigns for City -- rated!

play 1:45 Ruben Dias 'a lot of money' Man City's third-choice centre-back Julien Laurens breaks down the complications involved in Ruben Dias' transfer from Benfica to Man City.

PAPER TALK (by Harry Kettle): Torreira & Kolasinac to leave Arsenal

Arsenal are working hard to say goodbye to both Lucas Torreira and Sead Kolasinac in the next days, Fabrizio Romano reports.

The depth in Mikel Arteta's squad was always going to force his hand in the transfer window and the two aforementioned players are set to be victims of that overhaul.

Torreira's proposed switch will see him head over to La Liga to join Atletico Madrid, whereas Kolasinac's next venture will be with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, according to the report.

There are still other irons in the fire for the Gunners, but these transfers are moving fairly quickly.

Nainggolan on the verge of Cagliari transfer

Another from Fabrizio Romano, who says that Radja Nainggolan is close to completing his permanent move to Cagliari.

After a strong return season on loan with the club that helped put him on the map between 2010 and 2014, the Belgian is moving in the direction of an exit from Inter Milan with the reported fee being €12 million.

There has been no formal bid made by Galatasaray, who were also rumoured to be interested as talks between Inter and Cagliari are ongoing.

Tap-ins

- West Ham are interested in trying to sign Slavia Prague full-back Vladimir Coufal, says The Guardian. Hammers boss David Moyes is clearly eager to add to his defensive ranks before the summer transfer window closes and the 28-year-old seems to be one of his primary targets. The fee would be £4m as Coufal prepares to come in as cover for the recently injured Ryan Fredericks.

- West Bromwich Albion are contemplating a move for Leicester City striker Islam Slimani, The Telegraph reports. Slimani, who has spent time with Newcastle, Fenerbahce and Monaco in recent years, has been unable to make a real impact at the King Power Stadium since signing in 2016. The hope from the Baggies at this stage is that they can sign him on loan for the remainder of the Premier League season.