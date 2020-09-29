Are Rudiger and Hudson-Odoi being frozen out at Chelsea? (1:16)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- you can find out when the windows close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond.

TOP STORY: Hudson-Odoi wants Bayern Munich switch

Sky Germany is reporting Chelsea sensation Callum Hudson-Odoi is still interested in a move to Bayern Munich.

The German champions have tried and failed to lure the Englishman over to the Bavarian capital a few times now, but it's never quite come to fruition.

Alas, with Hudson-Odoi failing to lock down a consistent place in Chelsea's first team -- despite featuring in their shootout loss to Spurs in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday -- he has turned his attention towards finally getting the Bayern deal back up and running.

Hudson-Odoi reportedly feels as if the Champions League winners have faith in his abilities and he wants nothing more than to prove them right.

Torreira & Kolasinac to leave Arsenal

Arsenal are working hard to say goodbye to both Lucas Torreira and Sead Kolasinac in the next days, Fabrizio Romano reports.

The depth in Mikel Arteta's squad was always going to force his hand in the transfer window and the two aforementioned players are set to be victims of that overhaul.

Torreira's proposed switch will see him head over to La Liga to join Atletico Madrid, whereas Kolasinac's next venture will be with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, according to the report.

There are still other irons in the fire for the Gunners, but these transfers are moving fairly quickly.

Nainggolan on the verge of Cagliari transfer

Another from Fabrizio Romano, who says that Radja Nainggolan is close to completing his permanent move to Cagliari.

After a strong return season on loan with the club that helped put him on the map between 2010 and 2014, the Belgian is moving in the direction of an exit from Inter Milan with the reported fee being €12 million.

There has been no formal bid made by Galatasaray, who were also rumoured to be interested as talks between Inter and Cagliari are ongoing.

Tap-ins

- West Ham are interested in trying to sign Slavia Prague full-back Vladimir Coufal, says The Guardian. Hammers boss David Moyes is clearly eager to add to his defensive ranks before the summer transfer window closes and the 28-year-old seems to be one of his primary targets. The fee would be £4m as Coufal prepares to come in as cover for the recently injured Ryan Fredericks.

- West Bromwich Albion are contemplating a move for Leicester City striker Islam Slimani, The Telegraph reports. Slimani, who has spent time with Newcastle, Fenerbahce and Monaco in recent years, has been unable to make a real impact at the King Power Stadium since signing in 2016. The hope from the Baggies at this stage is that they can sign him on loan for the remainder of the Premier League season.