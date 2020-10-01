The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- you can find out when the windows close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond. Plus, check out the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

TOP STORY: Bayern Munich go after Kramaric

Bayern Munich have enquired about the availability of Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric, Sport Bild reports.

After he scored twice against Bayern in Hoffenheim's shock 4-1 win over the German champions, the reigning European champions have now put their focus on trying to bring him over to the Allianz Arena.

Kramaric has been with the club since signing from Leicester City four years ago and he's transformed into one of their best forwards in years. Now, though, he could be heading even further up the Bundesliga ladder.

- Bundesliga on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

08.28 BST: Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is set for a third season on loan at Hertha Berlin, according to kicker.

Grujic, 24, has spent the last two years on loan at the Bundesliga club, scoring nine goals in 51 league appearances in that time.

The Serbia international remains a target for a permanent signing for Hertha, but they are not willing to pay the €20m transfer fee that Liverpool are after.

08.00 BST: Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has said Manchester United target Ousmane Dembele is still in his plans despite the uncertainty surrounding the forward's future.

Sources have told ESPN that United are exploring a loan deal for Dembele, who was on the bench for Barca's 4-0 win over Villarreal on Sunday, with little progress being made in their move for Jadon Sancho.

However, sources at the Catalan club have told ESPN there has been no contact with United since they initially sounded out the possibility of signing the France international earlier this summer.

"This is a situation to be resolved by the club and the player," Koeman told a news conference on Wednesday ahead of the league game against Celta Vigo,

"As long as the player is with us, he is part of my plans. He didn't start [against Villarreal] because there are other players, too, and Ansu Fati has demonstrated that he is good enough to play.

"Ousmane has to wait for his chance. He was better physically in the first few weeks of preseason. He has dipped a little bit in the last week, but he trained well today and I'm counting on him."

play 1:48 Lowe on Dembele to Man United: 'Nothing surprises me with Barca!' ESPN FC's Sid Lowe addresses Man United's reported interest in Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.

PAPER TALK (by Harry Kettle): Chelsea's Rudiger unclear over future

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has been left none the wiser regarding his future at Stamford Bridge, Sky Sports reports.

The Germany international has yet to feature for the Blues so far this season in the Premier League, and with the European Championships coming up next summer he wants to ensure he's playing regular first-team football.

With so many incomings and outgoings already at the club, many still expect manager Frank Lampard to make a few changes before the window officially shuts.

West Ham make Milenkovic bid

The Daily Mail is reporting that West Ham United have made a bid for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

The Hammers are said to be stepping up their push to sign at least one defender before the transfer window comes to a close. The club has had offers for Wesley Fofana -- who is joining Leicester City -- and James Tarkowski rejected.

While they have enjoyed a few strong performances lately, many fans still believe they need to strengthen, so they've tabled an offer in the region of £20 million with the Serbian being viewed as a versatile player who can also play at full-back.

Tap-ins

- Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race to sign Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko, Goal reports. The two parties are in discussions ahead of a possible loan deal as PSG sporting director Leonardo and Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia are leading the charge, although the Premier League outfit would still prefer something more permanent.

- Fenerbahce are set to battle Aston Villa in the pursuit of Norwich City star Emi Buendia, TRT Sport reports. Buendia was able to make a notable impact during the Canaries' season back in the top-flight last campaign, and even though Villa and Leeds United have offered him the chance to get back there, Fenerbahce may have skipped to the front of the queue.