The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- you can find out when the windows close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond. Plus, check out the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

TOP STORY: Bayern Munich go after Kramaric

Bayern Munich have enquired about the availability of Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric, Sport Bild reports.

After he scored twice against Bayern in Hoffenheim's shock 4-1 win over the German champions, the reigning European champions have now put their focus on trying to bring him over to the Allianz Arena.

Kramaric has been with the club since signing from Leicester City four years ago and he's transformed into one of their best forwards in years. Now, though, he could be heading even further up the Bundesliga ladder.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Chelsea's Rudiger in the dark

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has been left in the dark regarding his future at Stamford Bridge, Sky Sports reports.

The Germany international has yet to feature for the Blues so far this season in the Premier League, and with the European Championships coming up next summer he wants to ensure he's playing regular first-team football.

With so many incomings and outgoings already at the club, many still expect manager Frank Lampard to make a few changes before the window officially shuts.

West Ham make Milenkovic bid

The Daily Mail is reporting that West Ham United have made a bid for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

The Hammers are said to be stepping up their push to sign at least one defender before the transfer window comes to a close. The club has had offers for Wesley Fofana -- who is joining Leicester City -- and James Tarkowski rejected.

While they have enjoyed a few strong performances lately, many fans still believe they need to strengthen, so they've tabled an offer in the region of £20 million with the Serbian being viewed as a versatile player who can also play at full-back.

Tap-ins

- Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race to sign Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko, Goal reports. The two parties are in discussions ahead of a possible loan deal as PSG sporting director Leonardo and Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia are leading the charge, although the Premier League outfit would still prefer something more permanent.

- Fenerbahce are set to battle Aston Villa in the pursuit of Norwich City star Emi Buendia, TRT Sport reports. Buendia was able to make a notable impact during the Canaries' season back in the top-flight last campaign, and even though Villa and Leeds United have offered him the chance to get back there, Fenerbahce may have skipped to the front of the queue.