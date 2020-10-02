The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- you can find out when the windows close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond. Plus, check out the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

TOP STORY: PSG trying to hijack Arsenal move for Aouar

Arsenal's hopes of signing long-term target Houssem Aouar took a big blow Thursday with the news that French giants Paris Saint-Germain have started negotiations with Lyon to sign the France international.

The update comes from L'Equipe, which reports that the Gunners have had two bids turned down for the influential midfielder. The most recent was said to be around £32 million, with PSG reportedly bidding something closer to the £46m fee Lyon are after.

Arsenal need to raise more funds before they can increase their bid, and to that end they're trying to move Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira and Sead Kolasinac, but it could be too little too late.

ESPN's Julien Laurens reports his sources say there has been no breakthrough in the discussions between Arsenal and Lyon regarding a deal for Aouar and that Mikel Arteta is now weighing a move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho as a contingency plan.

Lyon had set the Gunners a deadline of Oct. 2, and their inability to return with a bigger offer has seen PSG take centre stage.

09.00 BST: ICYMI -- Barcelona completed the signing of USMNT right-back Sergino Dest from Ajax on Thursday.

Dest, 19, joins Barca on a five-year deal, with Ajax receiving a fee of around €21 million plus a potential €5m in add-ons. A buyout clause is set at €400m.

Dest, who will wear the No. 2 shirt, was also on Bayern Munich's radar and, according to ESPN sources, the European champions twice travelled to Amsterdam for talks although no deal could be agreed.

Sources also told ESPN that Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman was key in agreeing to a transfer for the defender thanks to his long-standing interest.

While Koeman was manager of the Netherlands, he tried to persuade Dest to declare for the Oranje, but the player opted for the United States, having played at youth level football for the U.S.

- Karlsen: Dest, Cherki, Bellingham: 11 poised for breakthrough seasons

PAPER TALK (by Nick Judd): Shaqiri in demand ahead of Anfield exit

Two clubs have contacted Liverpool about the possibility of signing Xherdan Shaqiri, with one reportedly from Italy, says the Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool value the striker at £20m, and because of the recent interest he was purposely left out of the squad that lost to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on penalties.

Shaqiri impressed in Liverpool's 7-2 win against Lincoln City in the previous round of the competition, and his omission against the Gunners had raised eyebrows.

However, it now makes sense given the interest for the 28-year-old, who is keen to play more first-team football. Lazio and Sevilla had both expressed interest in Shaqiri in the January transfer window, but at the time Liverpool were reluctant to sell given they were chasing both Premier League and Champions League glory.

With the squad reinforced by the arrival of Diogo Jota from Wolves, and with Shaqiri continually dogged by injuries, Liverpool feel now is the right time to let him go.

Darmian expected to join Inter Milan on Friday

Versatile defender Matteo Darmian is expected to join Internazionale this Friday, with a deal from Parma set to be finalised for a fee of around €2.5m, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The deal is alleged to have been originally put in place in January, though both clubs needed other elements to fall into place before he could actually swap the Ennio Tardini Stadium for the San Siro.

Now, though, it looks as though Darmian has played his last game for Parma, as he is set to join Antonio Conte's squad ahead of their clash against Lazio on Sunday.

Thirty-year-old Darmian joined Parma just last year for €2.8m from Manchester United after having previously come up through the Milan youth academy, while also gaining experience at Padova, Palermo and Torino.

Tap-ins

- It's been a busy day for Sampdoria, who after seemingly having agreed a deal to sign Adrien Silva from Leicester City, now appear to be letting Ronaldo Vieira join Hellas Verona and Omar Colley go to Fulham, according to Fabrizio Romano. Colley has been left out of the Sampdoria squad to face Fiorentina due to advanced talks between the Italian side and the west London club, who are in desperate need for defensive reinforcements following their disappointing start to life in the Premier League.

- Roma are set to submit a fresh bid to Manchester United for Chris Smalling, but Fabrizio Romano says they also want United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah on a loan deal. Roma are expected to meet United's £18m estimation of Smalling, but they're keen to make the deal a double and add Fosu-Mensah to their back line. The 22-year-old has made 28 appearances since graduating from the club's academy in 2016, but he is keen to get more game time.