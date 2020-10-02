Transfer Talk: Barcelona to return in January to bring Eric Garcia back from Manchester City

Milan van Dongen breaks down the strengths and weaknesses Sergino Dest will need to address at Barcelona. (1:21)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- you can find out when the windows close here -- but here are the rumours floating around Europe's big leagues and beyond. Plus, check out the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

TOP STORY: Barca to return for Garcia in January

Manchester City have been resolute in their quest to keep Eric Garcia out of Barcelona's clutches this summer, but according to Marca, the Catalan club likely will return in January to try to tempt the centre-back back to Camp Nou.

The report suggests that while City have so far rebuffed the Blaugrana's bid of €8 million plus €2m in bonuses, Barca have hinted that they're willing to increase their offer. City are not willing to lower their demands, and only a figure of €30m would be enough to part with Garcia. However, Barcelona are unwilling -- and possibly unable -- to pay such a sum at this time.

Barcelona may have to wait until January to bring Eric Garcia back to the Camp Nou. Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

It's for that reason that a move before the deadline on Monday is reportedly unlikely, and why they'll double their efforts before the January window, perhaps after they've managed to free up some more funds.

But even Pep Guardiola is in the dark about whether Garcia is certain bolt for the club where the City boss won so many trophies.

"Today he's our player and on Monday finishes the transfer window so I don't know, I don't know exactly what is going to happen," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday. "I know he wants to live there, I know Barcelona wants him but I think there's no deal between the clubs. This is what I know right now, so what is going to happen I don't know."

Madrid enter race for Aouar

The race to sign Lyon star Houssem Aouar took another twist on Friday, as L'Equipe reported that Real Madrid have joined the chasing pack of clubs keen to secure the services of the sought-after 22-year-old.

On Thursday it had emerged that Paris Saint-Germain were attempting to hijack Arsenal's move for the midfielder, with the Gunners seemingly having been in pole position all summer. Mikel Arteta had made some headway to freeing up some valuable funds in an effort to increase their bid for the France U21 international.

The north London club have already seen two bids rejected, and their task was made harder when financial heavyweights PSG joined the hunt. But now Zinedine Zidane reportedly has made contact with Aouar, and the Blancos boss is said to be a big fan of his compatriot's work.

Man United likely to wait until January for Telles

Manchester United's summer pursuit of FC Porto left-back Alex Telles looks likely to end in defeat, but the Telegraph writes that a deal could be agreed for the 27-year-old to join the Red Devils in January.

Porto had set United a Saturday deadline to complete the deal, but the Premier League club are said to have offered just half of Porto's €20m-plus valuation.

With time running out it and Telles' contract expiring in less than 12 months, it looks increasingly likely that the once-capped Brazil international will sign a pre-contract agreement that will see him move to Old Trafford after the 2020-21 season.

Tap-ins

- Tottenham Hotspur have rejected a second bid from Paris Saint-Germain for Dele Alli, according to the Telegraph, with the figure said to be in the region of £4m for a season-long loan move. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy reportedly wants the attacking midfielder to stay and fight for his place, although he has only played 45 minutes of league football this season.

- West Ham United have made a shock move to sign Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car, according to the Sun. The Hammers are said to have offered the French club £25m, which Marseille have reportedly accepted, and the Croatia international a salary of £150,000 a week in an effort to tempt the defender to east London to strengthen the club's back line.

- Football Insider reports that Leeds United have made an offer of £25m for Manchester United wide man Daniel James. The 22-year-old came close to signing for the Whites from Swansea in January 2019 before moving to Old Trafford the following summer, and although United are unwilling to let James go on a short-term deal, he was left out of the squad that beat Brighton earlier in the week.