Ogden: Dele should move if he wants to revitalise his career (1:04)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- the window closes for Europe's top leagues on Oct. 5 -- but here are the rumours floating around. Plus, check out the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

TOP STORY: PSG to return with Alli loan offer

The future of Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has been very much up in the air since the return of Gareth Bale to the club on loan.

PSG have already tried once and failed with a loan move for Alli, but the Daily Telegraph reports that the French champions will try again before Monday's transfer deadline closes.

The 24-year-old has fallen out of favour under manager Jose Mourinho, making just one Premier League appearance so far -- which saw him taken off at half-time in the opening weekend defeat to Everton.

PSG need to strengthen their midfield but have little cash to spend, so a loan move would suit them perfectly. RMC reports that PSG are also closing on a move for Everton forward Moise Kean to join them on loan as well.

- Sources: Manchester United close on two-year Cavani deal

- Sources: Arsenal turn to Jorginho after Aouar deal collapses

- Sources: Bayern bid for Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi rejected

LIVE BLOG

09.46 BST: PSG striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is reportedly in advanced talks with Bayern Munich.

Telefoot says that the German champions are keen to sign a backup striker to Robert Lewandowski and the Cameroon international is top of the list as he would join on loan.

09.15 BST: Ligue 1 side Rennes have bolstered their defence with the loan signings of Daniele Rugani and Dalbert.

Rennes have won 13 of a possible 15 points from their opening five games to sit top of the table so far this season and now have Juventus' Rugani and Inter Milan's Dalbert to help their title charge.

who arrive at Roazhon Park on loan from Juventus and Inter Milan respectively.

09.11 BST: Tottenham defender Juan Foyth has signed a new contract until 2023, but has moved to Villarreal on loan for the season.

Foyth, 22, has struggled for game time this year but will join Unai Emery's side in La Liga.

09.00 BST: Manchester United are close to beating Lyon to 18-year-old Penarol winger Facundo Pellistri, sources have told ESPN's Julien Laurens.

That's on top of the news from yesterday that United are close to agreeing a two-year deal to sign Edinson Cavani.

Cavani, a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season, has been offered to every major club in Europe but United are now actively working on an agreement that could see the striker travel to England on Sunday for a medical.

play 1:41 Edinson Cavani a 'no-brainer' for Manchester United Frank Leboeuf and Steve Nicol both agree Edinson Cavani will be a positive signing for Man United.

PAPER TALK (by Danny Lewis)

Solskjaer pleads with Man United board over Telles bid

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pleading with the club's board to sign FC Porto left-back Alex Telles, according to the Mirror.

The Portuguese outfit are holding out for £18m, but the Red Devils are refusing to pay anything more than £12m. Rather than up their offer, the hierarchy at Old Trafford is instead threatening to merely sign Telles on a free transfer next summer once his contract has expired.

However, having sanctioned Diogo Dalot's season-long loan at AC Milan, Solskjaer is now facing the prospect of managing a short-handed squad. Desperate for depth in all areas of the pitch, he's now urging his board to pay what Porto are demanding in order to complete the deal before Monday's transfer deadline.

Chelsea to subsidise Loftus-Cheek's wages to secure loan

With competition in midfield fierce and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in desperate need of playing time as he works his way back from a devastating Achilles injury, Chelsea are willing to pay a portion of his wages in order to secure him a loan move away from Stamford Bridge, according to The Sun.

Southampton are reported to be considering bringing Loftus-Cheek to the south coast on loan, but they're weighing up the costs associated with such a deal vs. a move for Nice midfielder Wylan Cyprien. In order to further tempt Saints, or any other interested clubs, Chelsea reportedly will pay as much as £100,000-a-week of Loftus-Cheek's £173,000-a-week wages.

Will it be enough to ensure that the towering Chelsea academy product sees regular Premier League action this season? We'll find out come Monday night.

Augustin to leave Leipzig limbo for Istanbul?

Jean-Kevin Augustin had a torrid time in 2019-20, first on loan at AS Monaco and then on another short-term stint with Leeds United. Making matters worse, parent club RB Leipzig have threatened legal action against Leeds, who allegedly were obligated to make Augustin's loan permanent following their promotion to the Premier League.

But we digress. There is light at the end of the tunnel.

Foot Mercato reports he is set to be given a fresh start in the Turkish Super Lig, as Istanbul Basaksehir are interested in signing the 23-year-old striker. Bottom of the table having scored no goals through four matchdays, despite having qualified for the Champions League group stages, they are desperate for firepower.

Tap-ins

- Leeds United are tabling an offer for Stade Rennes forward Raphinha, Goal reports. Patrick Bamford has had a great start to the season, but Marcelo Bielsa & Co. are aware that more depth is needed within the squad, and the Brazilian could add competition for the former Chelsea man while adding further firepower alongside Rodrigo.

- Foot Mercato writes that Lyon are looking to send Tino Kadewere to Dijon on loan for the season, and then sign Islam Slimani following his successful loan at Ligue 1 rivals AS Monaco from Leicester City last season.