The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- the window closes for Europe's top leagues on Oct. 5 -- but here are the rumours floating around. Plus, check out the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

TOP STORY: Chelsea to subsidise Loftus-Cheek's wages to secure loan

With competition in midfield fierce and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in desperate need of playing time as he works his way back from a devastating Achilles injury, Chelsea are willing to pay a portion of his wages in order to secure him a loan move away from Stamford Bridge, according to the Sun.

Southampton are said to be considering bringing Loftus-Cheek to the South Coast on loan, but they're weighing up the costs associated with such a deal vs. a move for Nice midfielder Wylan Cyprien. In order to further tempt Saints, or any other interested clubs, Chelsea reportedly will pay as much as £100,000 a week of the 24-year-old's £173,000-a-week wages.

Will it be enough to ensure that the towering Chelsea academy product sees regular Premier League action this season? We'll find out come Monday night.

Chelsea are willing to pay some of Ruben Loftus-Cheek's wages in order to secure him a loan. Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Solskjaer pleads with Man United board over Telles bid

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pleading with the club's board to sign FC Porto left-back Alex Telles, according to the Mirror.

The Portuguese outfit are holding out for £18 million, but the Red Devils are refusing to pay anything more than £12m. Rather than up their offer, the hierarchy at Old Trafford is instead threatening to merely sign Telles on a free transfer next summer once his contract has expired.

However, having sanctioned Diogo Dalot's season-long loan at AC Milan, Solskjaer is now facing the prospect of managing a short-handed squad. Desperate for depth in all areas of the pitch, he's now urging his board to pay what Porto are demanding in order to complete the deal before Monday's transfer deadline.

Augustin to leave Leipzig limbo for Istanbul?

Jean-Kevin Augustin had a torrid time in 2019-20, first on loan at AS Monaco and then on another short-term stint with Leeds United. Making matters worse, parent club RB Leipzig have threatened legal action against Leeds, who allegedly were obligated to make Augustin's loan permanent following their promotion to the Premier League.

But we digress. There is light at the end of the tunnel.

Foot Mercato reports that he is set to be given a fresh start in the Turkish Super Lig, as Istanbul Basaksehir are interested in signing the 23-year-old striker. Bottom of the table having scored no goals through four matchdays, despite having qualified for the Champions League group stages, they are desperate for firepower.

Tap-ins

- Leeds United are tabling an offer for Stade Rennes forward Raphinha, Goal reports. Patrick Bamford has had a great start to the season, but Marcelo Bielsa & Co. are aware that more depth is needed within the squad, and the Brazilian could add competition for the former Chelsea man while adding further firepower alongside Rodrigo.

- Foot Mercato writes that Lyon are looking to send Tino Kadewere to Dijon on loan for the season, and then signing Islam Slimani following his successful loan at Ligue 1 rivals AS Monaco from Leicester City last season.