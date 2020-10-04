The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain -- the window closes for Europe's top leagues on Oct. 5 -- but here are the rumours floating around. Plus, check out the latest major completed transfers across Europe.

Jump to: What could the big European clubs do on Deadline Day?

Window closes: England (11 p.m. BST/6 p.m. ET) | Spain (11 p.m. BST/6 p.m. ET) | France (11 p.m. BST/6 p.m. ET) | Italy (7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET) | Germany (5 p.m. BST/ 12 p.m. ET)

TOP STORY: Barcelona to make Depay, Dembele switch

Lyon Sporting Director Juninho has admitted that Memphis Depay is close to completing a move to Barcelona.

Speaking to Telefoot Chaine, he said: "He has 12 months left on his contract, so... He has got an agreement with Barcelona, we don't hide that. It is possible that Memphis signs for Barcelona tomorrow, but it is not certain. He is the most likely to go. If he stays, he will help us."

This could be facilitated by the departure of Ousmane Dembele, as sources have told ESPN's Moises Llorens that they are expecting a call from Manchester United for the Frenchman.

Both of these players have been linked with moves, and it seems there are now significant developments regarding both.

Chiesa to Juventus loan deal close

Juventus are close to completing a deal to bring Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa in on loan, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.

The transfer journalist says that the player has already agreed to terms with the Serie A champions, while the two clubs have agreed on a financial structure.

This will see an initial €2 million paid in the first year and €10m in the second campaign of the loan, which will then be followed by a conditional obligation to buy him for €40m.

The only thing now holding up the move is that Chiesa wants assurances that Fiorentina will match Juventus' wage offers if the permanent move does not come to fruition.

Barcelona working on pair of loan deals

Barcelona are working on a deal with Porto that would see the Portuguese outfit get two players on loan, while the Catalan giants would get one loanee in return, reports AS.

The report says that they are looking to send out Rafinha and Jean Clair Todibo, who have both had other suitors throughout this transfer window.

In return, they would get the centre-back Diogo Leite, who is also wanted by Valencia.

Rafinha's stance is said to be the only thing that can hold up this deal, as he weighs up his other options, but Barcelona are keen to get Leite into the club.

Tap ins

- This is a transfer story that has been going on for the entire window, but it looks like it is finally coming to a positive end. Calciomercato reports that Roma and Manchester United have finally agreed on a fee for Chris Smalling to make a permanent move to Italy. The outlet says that he will be joining the Serie A outfit for a fee of €15m, following his successful loan spell there last term.

- Southampton are enquiring about bringing Brandon Williams in on loan, according to Sky Sports. If Manchester United complete their reported move for Porto left-back Alex Telles, Williams would likely drop to third-choice left-back behind Luke Shaw. However, the deal is not a certainty, as the Red Devils are pushing for a guarantee that he will get game time, which Southampton cannot provide with Ryan Bertrand already in the team.

What could the big European clubs do?

By Jon Molyneux-Carter

LIVERPOOL: A backup option at centre-back is probably the only area that the Reds need to strengthen but it's been a quiet few days and nobody has really been linked. Forward Xherdan Shaqiri could depart as his place in the squad looks under threat.

MAN CITY: Pep Guardiola says he's happy but the club's poor start to the Premier League shows there are gaps to be filled. It's unlikely anyone will fill them though and centre-back Eric Garcia could leave for Barcelona.

CHELSEA: After spending over £220m on a host of new players, the Blues will be looking to raise some funds. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Emerson Palmieri and Antonio Rudiger could depart on loan. West Ham's Declan Rice is top of the list as Frank Lampard still wants a defensive midfielder but, at £80m, is likely to be too expensive.

MAN UNITED: Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho was top target but former PSG striker Edinson Cavani will arrive on a free transfer, and young winger Facundo Pellistri should come too. Defence hasn't seemed to be a priority, though it should be, and a backup for left-back Luke Shaw should arrive in the form of Porto's Alex Telles. Diogo Dalot has joined Milan on loan and there's still time for Chris Smalling to get his move to Roma done.

ARSENAL: Lyon's Houssem Aouar and Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey were key midfield targets but both look unlikely. Chelsea's Jorginho could be an option in an area the Gunners need to strengthen. Any or all of Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers could leave, with midfielder Lucas Torreira expected to head to Atletico Madrid.

TOTTENHAM: Dele Alli continues to be linked with a loan move away to PSG, but Tottenham got their backup striker in Carlos Vinicius from Benfica. Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar is rated at €60m and Spurs want him but they could go for Chelsea's Rudiger as a backup if a deal can't be done.

BARCELONA: It's been a real mess but new manager Ronald Koeman says that a centre-back and a No. 9 are needed. Man City's Garcia is the top defensive target, while Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez was the attacking option but is too expensive at over €100m. Memphis Depay could yet come from Lyon for around €25m. Samuel Umtiti and Jean Clair Todibo could go, but only if a new defender arrives.

REAL MADRID: Nothing to see here. Real have done nothing all window and are happy with their options, especially now they've got rid of Gareth Bale on loan. PSG striker Kylian Mbappe and Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga will be targets in 2021.

JUVENTUS: A move for Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa would cost around €60m so seems unlikely, while links appeared to Aouar before the midfielder decided to stay at Lyon. Defender Daniele Rugani left for Rennes and Mattia de Sciglio could be allowed to leave as well.

BAYERN MUNICH: Marseille's Bouna Sarr will fill the right-back hole for around €10m, while Espanyol's Marc Roca has arrived to provide depth in midfield for €15m. A free transfer for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, after he left PSG, will provide backup for Robert Lewandowski but Joshua Zirkzee should go out on loan as a result. The club failed with a loan move for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, but could bring Douglas Costa back to Bavaria with a loan move for the Brazil international, who played for Bayern Munich from 2015-18.

PSG: Links with Tottenham's Alli continue to surface, but FC Porto's Danilo Pereira should come in on loan to strengthen the midfield, while Everton forward Moise Kean should help fill some gaps up front after his loan move to the Ligue 1 giants was confirmed on Sunday.