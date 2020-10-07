Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens dive into the most talked about deals that didn't pan out this transfer window. (2:22)

The coronavirus pandemic has made the transfer market uncertain, but there was still plenty of action on Deadline Day. With the window closed across the major leagues in Europe, you can check out the latest major completed transfers across the globe.

TOP STORY: Big 2021 planned for Real Madrid

As reported by AS, Real Madrid have delayed some of their 2020 plans to next year following the closure of the summer transfer window.

The belief is that the financial health of the club is far more important than the improvement of the playing squad, which means that several of their planned transfers have been put off.

With a handful of Madrid players aged 30 or older, it makes sense for the club to move on as and when they can, with Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga and Napoli playmaker Fabian Ruiz two of their primary targets.

08.59 BST: Manchester United's new striker Edinson Cavani revealed to ESPN's "90 Minutos" about the possibility of playing one day for Boca Juniors.

Cavani, 33, joined United on deadline day having been a free agent following his Paris Saint-Germain contract expiring in the summer. Argentine giants Boca had been strongly linked with signing him before he made the move to Old Trafford.

"I signed a two years contract with Manchester United. I want to give my all here," he said. "I feel well. The day I return to South America it's not going to be when it's all over. I'm realistic and I want to play while I feel well. I play these next two years and I will see if I continue or if I return to South America."

- United's new signing Cavani: The striker with a passion for ballet

08.27 BST: Atletico Madrid are angry with Thomas Partey for the way his last-minute deadline day move to Arsenal was conducted, sources have told ESPN's Rodrigo Faez and Alex Kirkland.

Partey, 27, joined the Premier League club on Monday night after they paid his €50m buyout clause.

Atletico said they were informed by La Liga at 11.28 p.m. Spanish time -- just over half an hour before the transfer window closed -- that Arsenal's representatives had been at their Madrid headquarters that evening to exercise the player's release clause.

Sources told ESPN that Atletico were "resigned" to Arsenal's actions rather than being upset by them.

play 1:36 Moreno: Partey finally gives Arsenal a presence in midfield Ale Moreno explains why Thomas Partey is an important piece of Mikel Arteta's jigsaw at Arsenal.

08.00 BST: PSV Eindhoven have reached a deal with Germany's 2014 World Cup final hero Mario Gotze, the Dutch club announced on Tuesday.

Gotze, 28, was photographed earlier on the day in Eindhoven, sparking interest on social media. The two parties reached a swift agreement after the transfer deadline shut at midnight in the Netherlands. Gotze signed a two-year deal.

"We had some nice talks and I seriously considered making a move to the Netherlands," said Gotze in a statement. "I had a lot of offers this summer but I am a man of feeling and make my own decisions. I feel I am ready for a very different challenge and I am confident that this should be a very comfortable transition for me."

Gotze is a marquee signing for PSV, who sit in second place this season in the Eredivisie and are in the Europa League group stage. He was a free agent after having left Borussia Dortmund in May and had been linked with a number of clubs over the summer including Hertha Berlin, AC Milan, AS Roma and Lazio.

PAPER TALK (by Harry Kettle): Inter Milan open Martinez talks

Internazionale have opened contract talks with Lautaro Martinez after his Barcelona move didn't come to fruition, Calciomercato reports.

The Argentine's current deal is set to expire in June 2023, but the belief is that both parties are willing to agree to an increase, considering the interest from the Spanish giants.

The 23-year-old is still valued as an important member of the squad, and though Inter might have been resigned to his leaving a few months ago, it no longer seems as if that's going to be the case.

Giroud considers Chelsea future

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has admitted that he will be considering his Blues future in January, Sports Mole reports.

In the leadup to France's international friendly against Ukraine, in which Giroud will win his 100th cap for Les Bleus, the 34-year-old confirmed that though he is willing to fight for his place in the starting XI, he's also prepared to reevaluate his situation when the next transfer window opens.

"I've written a book called 'Always Believe It,' so I'm not going to go anywhere without a fight," Giroud said.

"There is competition, but I will fight, and we saw the rewards of that at the end of last season. I am convinced that I have a role to play at Chelsea. We will see in January."

Tap-ins

-- Arsenal defender William Saliba could be set for a loan move to a Championship club, the Press Association reports. The youngster looked set to make his way back to Saint-Etienne on loan for the remainder of the season before the deal fell through, but with the domestic-only transfer window still open, the Gunners are contemplating the possibility of sending him down into England's second tier.

-- Sydney FC striker Adam Le Fondre is close to sealing a move to the Indian Super League, according to the Herald Sun. The former Reading star has scored 39 goals in 57 appearances for the Sky Blues but appears headed for the exit following the news that the A-League is looking to reduce the competition's salary cap next season.