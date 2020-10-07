Transfer Talk: Liverpool, Man Utd to go after Leipzig's Upamecano

The coronavirus pandemic made for the transfer market unlike any before it, but there was still plenty of action on Deadline Day. With the window closed across the major leagues in Europe, you can check out the latest major completed transfers across the globe.

Liverpool, Man Utd to go after Upamecano

Liverpool and Manchester United will battle it out over the signing of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano next summer, Bild reports.

The Frenchman signed a deal back in July that would, in theory, keep him with Leipzig until 2023. Alas, while his release clause is currently set at £54 million, that figure would decrease substantially to £36.5m by the time next year's window arrives.

The Reds' desire to bring in a high profile centre-back partner for Virgil van Dijk has been well documented but beyond that, the Red Devils have seemingly been within touching distance of bringing Upamecano to Old Trafford on more than one occasion.

Modric desperate to stay at Madrid

Luka Modric is set to do everything he can to remain at Real Madrid for the next few years, Marca reports.

At the age of 35 it's obvious to see he's in the final stage of his professional career but after his proposed transfer to Inter Milan didn't go through, the Croatian is now setting his sights on a Bernabeu future.

Modric's current contract will end in June 2021 but he wants to extend it, to the point where he will even accept a lower salary to make it happen.

Modric has built his life in the city with his family and doesn't want that to change anytime soon.

Depay to force Barca move in January

Lyon phenom Memphis Depay could force through a move to Barcelona during the January transfer window, AS reports.

The Spanish giants had been on the verge of bringing the former Manchester United man over to the Nou Camp but they couldn't quite get the deal over the finish line. Now, as per Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, Depay will be doing everything in his power to make sure he doesn't have to wait until next summer to make this highly anticipated switch.

"Today, he [Depay] is disappointed, but not towards Lyon, more towards Barcelona,"Aulas said. "He is going to do everything he can to find himself in a position where he moves there in the January transfer window. It is not up to me to make that decision, it is Juninho."

Tap-ins

- Manchester United will not be making a late move to try and sign Watford star Ismaila Sarr, Goal reports. Despite the summer transfer window closing earlier this week for Premier League clubs, the EFL window is still open until October 16. United had been contemplating some form of deal for Sarr but with four Deadline Day signings under their belt it appears as if they've gone off the idea -- for now.

- Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero looks to be heading over to Major League Soccer after his Everton move on Deadline Day fell through, Daily Mail reports. With the Toffees opting to go in the direction of bringing Robin Olsen in from AS Roma, Romero reportedly wants a "fresh start" in the United States as his time in the Premier League seemingly comes to a close.

- Football Insider is reporting that Rangers are set to try and lock Ryan Kent down to a new contract in order to fend off interest from Premier League clubs. The Scottish title contenders had to reject a bid of £10m plus add-ons during the summer transfer window with Kent making it crystal clear he wanted to stay at Ibrox, with Rangers' next move being to put a new deal on the table that replaces the one he signed just last year.