The coronavirus pandemic made for the transfer market unlike any before it, but there was still plenty of action on Deadline Day. With the window closed across the major leagues in Europe, you can check out the latest major completed transfers across the globe.

TOP STORY: Tottenham continue Rodon pursuit

Tottenham Hotspur are confident that they can complete the signing of Swansea centre-back Joe Rodon before the Oct. 16 domestic deadline, the Evening Standard reports.

While Jose Mourinho has enjoyed a strong transfer window in North London there is still one piece of the puzzle missing in the eyes of the manager: a defender.

Milan Skriniar looked set to be that man but it wasn't meant to be, and now, talks are ongoing between Tottenham and Swansea over a deal for Rodon. For the time being the two clubs are some distance apart and nothing is imminent but with over a week left to go, Spurs are feeling optimistic.

Wales international Rodon played the first half of his team's 3-0 friendly loss to England on Thursday.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Rae: Bayern's rebuild done on a budget with loans

AC Milan push to keep Calhanoglu and Donnarumma

AC Milan have begun negotiations with Hakan Calhanoglu and Gianluigi Donnarumma over new contracts with the club, Calciomercato reports.

The future of Milan may not depend on these two players alone, but there is a belief that both are key to the club's continued development as an waking giant in Italian football.

Donnarumma wants to remain at the San Siro with Milan being confident in their ability to make that happen, says the report, whereas with Calhanoglu, talks have begun with his contract being set to expire in 2021.

Did Willian Jose turn down Tottenham?

Mundo Deportivo is reporting that Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose turned down the chance to join Tottenham before the transfer window shut.

The 28-year-old seemed to be on the verge of departing the Spanish club with Spurs, West Brom, Sevilla and Marseille all putting in offers, but because he wanted to leave on a permanent deal, he said no to all four.

Fellow Brazilian Carlos Vinicius wound up being the man Mourinho turned to for help -- securing a loan deal for the Benfica players -- but with Jose still being open to leaving Sociedad, Spurs could come back in for him next summer if things go south with their current options.

Tap-ins

- Veteran goalkeeper Sergio Romero, who is out of favour at Manchester United and looking for club after an expected transfer to Everton fell through, is reportedly seeking a fresh start -- with Major League Soccer as one of the possibilities.

The Daily Mail reports that the 33-year-old Argentinian was destined for Everton until a last-minute demand by Manchester United prompted Everton to move in a different direction. Instead, the Toffees acquired Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen as backup to Jordan Pickford with a deadline day deal.

- Calciomercato is reporting that Inter Milan could once again go after Parma forward Gervinho during the January transfer window. The veteran was considered as a last-minute target by Antonio Conte but the move didn't quite come to fruition, leaving Inter to look elsewhere. The readjusted plan now seems to be for the club to make Gervinho the focus of their attention in the winter window.

- West Ham United have opened talks with Bournemouth over a deal to sign Josh King, The Telegraph reports. The forward has been tipped with a move back to the Premier League after the Cherries' relegation and while West Bromwich Albion were believed to be leading the line. However, David Moyes has snuck to the front of the queue with a reported £12 million offer.