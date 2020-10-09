Shaka Hislop says Lionel Messi and Argentina have a lot to work out despite beating Ecuador 1-0. (1:07)

The coronavirus pandemic made the transfer market unlike any before it, but there was still plenty of action on Deadline Day. With the window closed across the major leagues in Europe, you can check out the latest major completed transfers across the globe.

TOP STORY: Pep Guardiola seeking Lionel Messi reunion

It's baaacck! Manchester City are lining up a move for Lionel Messi next year, according to reports from the Manchester Evening News.

Messi was linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer after falling out with club officials, but after weeks of speculation it was decided he would see out his final season at the Camp Nou. However, City could be in pole position to move for the Argentina international at the end of the 2020-21 season if the opportunity arises.

City were interested observers when Messi handed in his transfer request, but they remain one of the few clubs who could afford him next summer.

City's chief operating officer, Omar Berrada, has admitted that though Messi doesn't fit the profile of City's signings, he's "an amazing talent" who could make "a significant impact" at the club.

Berrada went on to admit that City are considering a move and all the financial ramifications that might come with it.

Man United identify defensive reinforcements

After having conceded six goals last Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United have drawn up a shortlist consisting of Kalidou Koulibaly, Diego Upamecano and Raphael Varane, but they'll wait until next summer to avoid paying a premium, reports The Athletic.

United's defence looked all at sea last weekend, and though they have four new signings at their disposal after having signed Alex Telles, Amad Diallo, Facundo Pellistri and Edinson Cavani, none of them can help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the centre of defence.

United's three centre-backs -- Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof -- have all had disappointing starts to the season, which means improving that area of the pitch is now become United's biggest priority.

However, despite needing reinforcements in January, the club will wait until the summer to avoid paying the extra money that usually comes with buying midway through the season.

PSG considering Eriksen loan

Christian Eriksen's future at Internazionale has been cast in doubt all season, and Le10sport believes Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sign the Denmark international on loan.

PSG were reportedly interested in Eriksen this summer, but the attacking midfielder has denied having any discussions with the reigning French champions.

PSG ended the transfer window having signed Moise Kean, Rafinha and Danilo Pereira, but PSG sporting director Leonardo is believed to have approached Eriksen about a move until the end of the season.

Eriksen has struggled in the Italian capital since joining last January and has found himself on the bench under Antonio Conte.

Eriksen might feel a move away from the San Siro could be his best way to get more game time, according to the report.

Tap-ins

- Interesting one from Major League Soccer here as Steven Goff of the Washington Post is reporting that Gonzalo Higuain's brother Federico could join up with him at Inter Miami. Federico, 35, wants to play alongside his prolific 32-year-old brother and the report says his current club D.C. United is likely to grant the request.

- Juventus are hoping to challenge Real Madrid for Eduardo Camavinga next summer, and Tuttosport is reporting that the Italian side have loaned Daniele Rugani to Rennes for just £15 million this summer in an effort to build a relationship with the club ahead of a potential bid. Seventeen-year-old French international Camavinga is believed to be Zinedine Zidane's top target, but Juve look to be laying the foundation with Rennes, just like they've done with Lyon, in an effort to move them to the front of the queue.

- Jack Wilshere has revealed he would like to play in either Italy or Spain after having been released by West Ham United earlier this week. That's according to Talksport, which reports the former England and Arsenal midfielder wants to try something different rather than sign for Steven Gerrard at Rangers, as was reported earlier this week. Wilshere mutually agreed to end his contract with the Hammers and admits he will now take his time to decide his next move and "find happiness on the field again."