The coronavirus pandemic made the transfer market unlike any before it, but there was still plenty of action on Deadline Day. With the window closed across the major leagues in Europe, you can check out the latest major completed transfers across the globe.

TOP STORY: Barca planning Dembele exit in January

Barcelona still need to ease the pressure on their wage bill, which is why Sport is predicting that Ousmane Dembele will leave the club in January.

The departure of the France international is seen as the key to the Catalan club's rebuilding plans this winter. Dembele was close to signing for Manchester United in the summer, but the two clubs ran out of time to get the deal over the line. Now, Barca are looking for the next best solution.

Dembele is not in boss Ronald Koeman's plans but with only a year and a half left on his contract, the club are keen to recoup as much as they can on the whopping sum they paid him before his deal runs out.

Barca bosses are believed to be willing to accept €50 million for his services.

Juventus plotting Alaba move

The summer transfer market might have only just come to a close, but Juventus are already plotting their next moves in January, and key to their plans is Bayern Munich stalwart David Alaba.

That's according to Calciomercato, which reports the Bianconeri are well placed to seize on the fact that Alaba is available on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in January.

The Bavarian club seemingly have no intention of renewing their agreement with the Austrian, and Juve see Alaba as the perfect addition, with minimal upfront fees involved.

Aged just 28, Juve know they'd be getting a hugely experienced player who can play in multiple positions. He could provide an alternative to Alex Sandro, play in the centre of defence or as a full-back.

Alaba would cost the Italian club around €8m in wages per year.

Depay hoping for Barca move in January

Memphis Depay could yet seal his dream move to Barcelona, or another club in January, according to an interview with the Lyon playmaker in Dutch newspaper AD.

Depay's move to Camp Nou failed to materialise this summer, but with his contract running out in June 2021, he believes he'll be receiving a number of offers at the end of the current season. Depay still harbours hopes of getting the call from Barcelona in January, says the report.

Depay admitted that he's focusing on Lyon in the short term, but that he'll be considering his future in the new year.

Still only 26, Depay would be the perfect fit for Barcelona if they can persuade the aforementioned Dembele to leave in January to free up the necessary funds to bid for the Netherlands international.

Tap-ins

- Liverpool could be weighing up a move for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland to alleviate their worries over contingency plans for the injured Alisson, reports The Mirror. Current backup Adrian has been shaky at best in his deputy role at Anfield and with the domestic window open in England until Oct. 16, Butland could be on board with Liverpool in time for their next match.

- West Ham United are believed to be in advanced talks to sign Brentford winger and Algeria international Said Benrahma, according to Sky Sports. The clubs are believed to be in advanced talks in a deal believed to be worth around £30m, though Crystal Palace are also said to be interested. Premier League clubs have until Oct. 16 to sign players from the EFL. Benrahma was part of Brentford's push towards the Premier League in 2019-20, and became a target for several top-flight clubs as a result.

- With the departure of defender Dayot Upamecano looking increasingly likely in the January transfer window, RB Leipzig are already looking to add to their squad, according to Bild. RB Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai looks to be at the top of their list in a deal that could top €25m. Szoboszlai is being targeted by a number of top European clubs, but Bild believes Leipzig's talent for nurturing young players could prove crucial. Leipzig are also believed to be casting their eye over 18-year-old defender Josko Gvardiol from Zagreb.