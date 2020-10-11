Transfer Talk: PSG eye Ronaldo if Real Madrid target Mbappe makes exit

Julien Laurens believes Real Madrid's lack of transfer activity this summer is because they plan to buy Kylian Mbappe in 2021. (1:33)

The coronavirus pandemic made the transfer market unlike any before it, but there was still plenty of action on Deadline Day. With the window closed across the major leagues in Europe, you can check out the latest major completed transfers across the globe.

PSG targeting Ronaldo as Mbappe replacement

Paris Saint-Germain have eyes for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Calciomercato. There are two problems facing the French champions, however... the player doesn't want to leave, and Juventus don't want to let him go.

While it's true that taking Ronaldo's salary off the books would be advantageous for Juve, and Kylian Mbappe continuing to look likely to move away from Paris next summer, it would appear as though PSG have their work cut out to land one of Europe's top talents.

Mbappe has been regularly linked with a move to Real Madrid, Ronaldo's former club, with two sharing a warm embrace following Sunday's scoreless draw between Portugal and France at Stade de France.

Les Parisiens are alleged to have made contact with Juventus about Ronaldo in the summer, with the Bianconeri replying that he wasn't available to be moved.

PSG were looking to explore the option of a cheeky bid knowing that Juve are one of many clubs hamstrung financially by the effects of COVID-19.

However, Juve continue to state that their main man is going nowhere, while Ronaldo himself appears to want to stay in Italy.

If PSG's Kylian Mbappe leaves the club, could Cristiano Ronaldo be on his way in? FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Three more clubs join race for Alaba

After reporting on Sunday that Juventus were hoping to secure the signature of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba in January, three other clubs also like the prospect of adding his experience to their ranks in the next transfer window, and have seemingly joined the race for his services.

According to German platform Sport1, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid could battle it out alongside the Bianconeri for the Austrian's expertise.

Chelsea have had an expensive summer transfer window but know they still need to add further protection to their back line, while Barca and Real would both be interested in gaining a wealth of experience without having to pay an astronomical transfer fee.

Alaba's contract ends in the summer and so is free to talk to other clubs in January, which has several clubs salivating. The 28-year old appears unwilling to commit to a new contract with the German champions, and so he could make another club very happy, should he decide for a change of scenery next year.

Ozil not keen on Saudi move

Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr have bid £5m for Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, but the German is not keen on a move to the Middle East.

This is according to Argentine TV channel TyC Sports, who are reporting that though the Asian club have offered Ozil a two-year deal, he is keen to stay and fight for his place at the Emirates Stadium instead.

Ozil has been frozen out at Arsenal and hasn't played for the Gunners since March 7, with Mikel Arteta making it pretty clear that the 31-year-old doesn't play a huge part in his plans.

Ozil has been left out of Arteta's 25-man Europa League squad and with just nine months left on his £350,000-a-week contract, Arsenal would most likely want to recoup some money on their investment before he leaves on a free next summer.

Tap-ins

- Tuttomercatoweb believe Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are the most likely clubs to land the signature of Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik. Both clubs were among a host of sides around Europe looking to land the forward to no avail in the last transfer window. Milik has since been left out of Napoli's squad for the rest of the season, which has boosted hopes of any would-be suitors looking to prise him away from San Paolo Stadium when the next transfer window opens.

- Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is believed to be interested in having a bit of a clear out at St James's Park and one of the players likely to be packing his bags in the new year is Christian Atsu, according to the Northern Echo. Atsu, who has been told he doesn't figure in the Magpies' plans this season, has interested both Watford and Nottingham Forest in the Championship, but both clubs want Newcastle to continue to pay part of his salary.