TOP STORY: Man City to go back in for Tagliafico

Manchester City will make another move for Ajax Amsterdam left-back Nicolas Tagliafico during the January transfer window, reports the Sun.

Pep Guardiola has added Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake to his defence, but it seems he is not completely satisfied, with Benjamin Mendy still his main option on the left.

Ajax's asking price of £35 million, as well as City's inability to sell Oleksandr Zinchenko, are said to be among the reasons they didn't complete a deal in the recent transfer window.

However, they have not completely given up on signing the Argentina man, and it has been suggested that the Premier League side could get him for £20m this next round.

08.00 BST: A number of Manchester United players have expressed their disappointment at the treatment of goalkeeper Sergio Romero, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

Romero has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford after the return of Dean Henderson but was priced out of a move away on deadline day because of United's insistence on a fee of around £10m.

The 33-year-old, a popular member of the squad, is set to return to Manchester after a break in Argentina but is likely to find no prospect of first team football until at least January while No.1 David De Gea and Henderson share duties in the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup.

It comes just months after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surprised the United dressing room by omitting Romero from the FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea and Europa League semifinal against Sevilla last season, despite picking the Argentina international for the majority of games in both competitions until that point.

Romero has also been left out of this Champions League squad after Solskjaer chose 37-year-old Lee Grant as the third goalkeeper in the list submitted to UEFA. It has led members of United's dressing room to express their sympathy with Romero's situation with many to feel he has been unfairly frozen out after five years of service.

Everton were keen to sign Romero on deadline day but were unwilling to match United's asking price and instead opted for Sweden international Robin Olsen on a season-long loan deal from AS Roma to provide competition for first-choice Jordan Pickford.

PAPER TALK (by Danny Lewis): Roma reignite interest in Milik

It seemed certain that Arkadiusz Milik would leave Napoli at some point during the summer window, but a move never came to fruition.

AS Roma were one of the teams linked with the Poland international, and Corriere dello Sport has suggested they could reignite their interest ahead of January.

They had initially wanted to wait until next summer, when they would have been able to get the striker for free.

However, with the two clubs actually having made a deal, it could be implemented when the next window comes around.

West Ham switch attention from Benrahma to King

It had been widely reported that West Ham United were closing in on a deal for Brentford winger Said Benrahma, but now it seems the Hammers are now turning their attention to AFC Bournemouth forward Joshua King.

The Mirror is now claiming that the deal for Benrahma is in danger of falling through, despite a medical having been set up for Wednesday.

The 25-year-old is said to have now fallen out with Brentford over "broken promises" that had been made to him.

Tap-ins

- Juan Mata turned down a huge offer from Saudi Arabia to stay at Manchester United, reports Sport. An unnamed club is said to have offered the Spaniard £20m per year, which he turned down despite having just one year left on his contract at Old Trafford. His reasoning is said to be that he believes he can still win trophies and achieve success with the Red Devils.

-- Brighton & Hove Albion and West Bromwich Albion are both set to make late attempts to sign Swansea City forward Andre Ayew. It is suggested that there are other clubs who are also eyeing the Ghana international, with Steve Cooper now facing an anxious wait to see if the Swans can keep him. His Premier League experience, gained with Swansea and West Ham, is supposedly one of the reasons behind the interest.