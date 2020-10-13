Jan Aage Fjortoft believes Paul Pogba should focus on his current form instead of his future club interests. (1:31)

The coronavirus pandemic made the transfer market unlike any before it, but there was still plenty of action on Deadline Day. With the window closed across the major leagues in Europe, you can check out the latest major completed transfers across the globe.

TOP STORY: Barca ponder Pogba pursuit

Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona could make a play to try to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Catalan club have suffered a turbulent 12 months, and in their pursuit of a return to former glories, they'll almost certainly need to bring in a few big names in the transfer market.

Pogba's contract is set to expire next summer, and while Real Madrid have emerged as the leading contenders, the Frenchman reportedly would entertain a switch to the Camp Nou.

Could Paul Pogba swap Manchester United for Barcelona? Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Romero begs for Man United exit

Third-choice Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has begged the club to allow him to leave Old Trafford, according to the Sun.

Romero appeared close to joining Everton near the end of the summer transfer window, and when that didn't come to fruition he was left feeling notably disappointed, with David de Gea and Dean Henderson Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first- and second-choice options.

The Argentine isn't interested in any kind of payoff from United, and instead he's got his eyes set on a switch over to Major League Soccer. If they don't allow him to leave, he'll be forced to wait out the final few months of his contract.

Fulham in talks with Huddersfield's Kongolo

Fulham are in talks to sign defender Terence Kongolo for a fee of £3 million before the EFL transfer deadline on Friday, the Mail writes.

The 26-year-old Huddersfield Town centre-back saw a proposed move to Sheffield United break down over the summer after reportedly failing his medical.

The Netherlands international spent the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan with the Cottagers, but a broken foot saw to it that he only made one league appearance for the club.

Tap-ins

- West Ham United are still confident they can complete the signing of Said Benrahma despite their latest setback, according to talkSPORT. The Hammers had agreed to an initial fee with Brentford for his services, but due to a disagreement between Benrahma and the Championship club, some had worried the deal was off. As it turns out, West Ham still believe they can make it happen.

- Liverpool are in talks to send winger Harry Wilson on loan to Swansea City, the Mail reports. After the 23-year-old was not sold during the summer transfer window, the Reds have decided to offer him to a second-tier side for the season. Alas, Swansea aren't the only club in the hunt as Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Cardiff City have all expressed their interest.