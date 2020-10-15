The coronavirus pandemic made the transfer market unlike any before it, but there was still plenty of action on Deadline Day. With the window closed across the major leagues in Europe, you can check out the latest major completed transfers across the globe.

TOP STORY: Juve saving up for Mbappe bid in 2021

Juventus are planning a mega deal to lure Kylian Mbappe to Turin next summer, reports Tuttosport.

The Italian newspaper believes that the Italian champions are attempting to build a budget of €400 million in an effort to land the France international and Paris Saint-Germain star.

It is unlikely that Juve will be able to accommodate both Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo, which could prompt the club to include Ronaldo in any deal to bring Mbappe to Turin.

Given the contrasting age of both players and the potential ongoing cost of Ronaldo's wages, it seems initially unlikely for the French champions to agree to such a deal.

08.29 BST: Liverpool have rejected Swansea City's loan bid for midfielder Harry Wilson, according to The Athletic.

Wilson enjoyed a successful spell on a personal level at Bournemouth last season, scoring seven Premier League goals for the Cherries before they were relegated.

The 23-year-old is wanted on loan this season by a host of Championship clubs including Derby County, Nottingham Forest and Swansea's Welsh rivals Cardiff City.

The Athletic's Stuart James reported on Wednesday that Liverpool ended talks with Swansea after the two clubs could not agree over a loan fee for the Wales international.

Derby -- where Wilson scored 18 goals during the 2018-19 season -- are now reportedly favourites to sign him ahead of the Oct. 16 deadline for domestic transfers.

08.00 BST: Former United States international Freddy Adu has signed with Swedish third-division side Osterlen FF, according to multiple reports.

The 31-year-old, who last played for the USL's Las Vegas Lights in 2018, appeared to confirm the deal on social media.

"Missed this sport so much and just happy to have the opportunity to be playing again. One step at a time," he wrote.

"Skipped a lot of steps in the past but now I get a chance to do it right. I'm excited and never been more ready!" he added.

Adu was the youngest male player ever to sign a professional contract when he joined MLS and D.C. United as a 14-year-old in November of 2003.

Since, he's played for over a dozen clubs, including Portuguese giants Benfica, Brazilian side Bahia and the Philadelphia Union of MLS.

As in international, Adu appeared 17 times for the U.S., scoring twice. However, he hasn't played for his country since a 4-2 loss to Mexico in the 2011 Gold Cup final.

Eriksen to choose between PSG and Bayern

PSG remain keen to land Christian Eriksen in January after having failed to sign him in the summer, but they face competition from Bayern Munich, according to Tuttosport.

Eriksen left Tottenham Hotspur to join Internazionale last January and it could be that the Denmark captain finds himself packing his suitcase once again.

Eriksen hasn't settled at the San Siro and he doesn't appear to be in Antonio Conte's plans. PSG attempted to sign the 28-year-old on loan without success last campaign, and Inter will instead welcome a two-way battle for their midfielder's services.

Eriksen is believed to be earning around €10m a year, which means that only clubs of the financial stature of PSG and Bayern would be able to afford him.

Chelsea keeping tabs on Dybala

Juventus are talking to Paulo Dybala about a new contract extension, but Chelsea are paying close attention to developments, as they're keen to bring the Argentina playmaker to London.

Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web reports that the move is a "concrete idea" from the Blues. Chelsea have already strengthened their squad significantly this summer, with the additions of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, but it appears they're not done just yet.

Chelsea are aware that with Dybala's contract in Turin currently due to finish in 2022, the club could look to offload him next summer to avoid losing him on a free a year later. Dybala has fallen down the pecking order at Juve, and so it could be a case of good timing by Chelsea.

Tap-ins

- Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is so keen to land Joe Rodon from Swansea City that he's willing to include multiple players in the deal, reports Football Insider. Spurs failed in their efforts to land the 22-year-old in the summer and so they continue to discuss the £18m asking price ahead of the deadline on Friday. Spurs would rather pay £15m and include one or more players, including United States international Cameron Carter-Vickers. They're also considering loaning Rodon back to Swansea for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

- Juventus and PSG are contemplating bidding for Sergio Ramos when his contract comes to an end this summer. Ramos has been at Real Madrid since 2005 but his deal is coming to an end, with the player yet to agree new terms to keep him at the Bernabeu. El Chiringuito is reporting that both Juve and PSG have tabled contract offers for the Madrid skipper. Ramos has won five league titles and four Champions League trophies with Madrid.